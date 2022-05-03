Lucus Gilliam, the engineer who oversees Logan County for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, spoke to members of the fiscal court on Tuesday, April 26 supplying a status report on all things KYTC-related for the county.
Last fiscal year, there were four Rural Secondary Road projects presented by the KYTC, two of which are grade and drain improvements. The first is on KY 1151 (from 68-80 to the Highland Lick Road, and the second is along KY 1293 (from KY 107 to US 431). Both projects, according to Gilliam, are scheduled to start in a couple of weeks and are anticipated to be completed by Aug. 1, 2022.
Another project scheduled is along KY 103 which will be an asphalt resurfacing from US 68-80 in Auburn to KY 1038. The anticipated competition is by June 30, 2022. The project will then continue from that section of KY 103 from 1038 to KY 79. A grade and drain project along that stretch is currently ongoing. According to Gilliam, it would have likely been completed by now but the KYTC was delayed throughout the winter months. and unfortunitly, the area was hit by a tornado in December 2021, causing another delay due to storm cleanup. This project is scheduled to be completed by June 30, 2022, as well.
Up and coming projects include resurfacing KY 3233 (the Emerson bypass) from US 431 to 68X. This project is anticipated to be completed by Nov. 15, 2022.
Gilliam reported the KYTC had a preventative maintenance project scheduled for 68-80 from the 25-mile marker to the Warren County line with anticipated to be completed by Sept. 30, 2022. This project calls for asphalt thin lay, the same as the section just before that that has been completed.
The KYTC is currently working on KY 79 South from the bypass to the 10-mile marker where a fibermat resurfacing project is ongoing, This is another form of preventative maintenance, said Gilliam adding the anticipated completion date on this project is Sept. 30, 2022.
The KYTC is working on a crosswalk project and sidewalk installation at the Russellville High School to provide a safe pathway from the school to Arby’s restaurant. This project was pushed through with funding for safety improvements near schools and is anticipated to be completed within the next couple of weeks.
Starting within a week or two, said Gilliam, the KYTC will begin work on the intersections of 9th Street and Nashville Road and 9th and Main Streets doing a rehab project to correct the rutting issues at those intersections. The completion is scheduled for June 30, 2022.
Moving into the fiscal year 2022-2023, reported Gilliam, Logan County’s projected allotment is $1,676,770 for secondary road projects. Last year, $113,615 was spent over the allocation, which will now have to be deducted from the 2022-2023 allotment, bringing the total to $1,563,155. Out of this amount, $754,500 is allotted for routine maintenance and traffic on rural secondary roads in Logan County. $3,875 will go for the county judge’s expenses. Flex funds for the county to use at their discretion will be $251,516.
Once all that is taken out of the overall allotment, said Gilliam, $550,000 will be left to spend on the KYTC proposed projects which include pavement repair and resurfacing 2.46 miles of KY 103 (Chandlers Road) from KY 1038 extending to KY 79 and 2.325 miles of ky 1293 (Dunmor Deer Lick Road) from KY 107 Deer Lick Road to R Adler Road.
The court acknowledged the Rural Secondary Road program for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
