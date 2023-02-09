In the “Franklin City Manager leads tour of city departments” article published in the Franklin Favorite on Feb. 2, 2023, it was listed — On Monday, Jan. 23rd, Franklin City Manager Kenton Powell led a group, including Portland Mayor Larry Dixon and Portland City Commissioners Wendell Stewart, Dale McCreary, Jamie Powell, and Herbert Williams on a tour of four city departments: the Police Department, Maintenance Department, Water Treatment Plant, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The Franklin Housing Authority provided a van and driver, Adrienne McNew. The article should have read “including Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon and Franklin City Commissioners.”
