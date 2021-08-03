Aug. 5-88th of August Celebration
Emancipation August 8th Celebration will be held Aug. 5-8 in Russellville. For more information, call 270-725-1839.
Friday, Aug. 6
A Taste of Culture
A Taste of Culture will be held at Kathy’s Hair Salon Friday, Aug. 6 on the corner of W 9th Street & Nashville Street, Russellville beginning at 9 a.m.
Soul Food Fest
A Soul Food Fest will be held Friday, Aug. 6 beginning at 12 p.m. at the Concerned Citizens, 428 E 5th Street, Russellville. There will be food, crafts, and vendors.
Backpack/School Supply Give-Away
There will be a Backpack/School Supply Give-Away Friday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
Russellville Blues Concert
Russellville Blues Concert will be held at the African American Heritage Museum, East 6th and Morgan Street, Russellville Friday, Aug. 6 at 7:30 p.m. T.D. The Young Band will be performing.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Golf Scramble
A Golf Scramble will be held at Rolling Hills Golf Course Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning at 7 a.m.
5K Run/Walk
A 5K Run/Walk will be held at Hampton Park in Russellville beginning at 7 a.m. there will also be vendors at the park beginning at 8 a.m. with a Flag Ceremony at 10 a.m.
Emancipation Parade
An Emancipation Parade will be held Saturday, July 7 starting at Spring Spring and East 1st Streets at 10:30 a.m.
Games at Hampton Park Plus Other Emancipation Activities
A variety of games will be held at Hampton Park Saturday, Aug. 7 beginning at 9 a.m. Those include softball, flag football, and Dustbowl basketball. There will be inflatable bouncers for the kids at 11 a.m., a cornhole tournament at 3 p.m., music in the park from 3-5 p.m., and a street dance at 9 p.m. at 5th and Morgan Streets.
Sunday, Aug. 8
Vendors and Final Games
Vendors open and final games at Hampton Park Sunday, Aug. 8 at 1 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 13
Bike Night
The third Bike Night will be held in Auburn Friday, Aug. 13 at the Solazteca and Auburn Liquors at 6 p.m.
Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk
There will be a Glow in the Park 5K Run/Walk held Friday, Aug. 13 at the McCutchen Coke Auburn Park. Check-in is at 6 p.m. The run/walk begins at 7 p.m. For more information, call 270-542-7877.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Bucksville Cemetery Day
Bucksville Cemetery Day will be held Saturday, Aug. 14. A business meeting will be held at 12 p.m. with a potluck meal at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church fellowship hall. You can send donations for the cemetery to Bridgett Fuller, 5722 Liberty Church Road, Auburn, KY 42206.
Dog Days of Summer Concert
The Dog Days of Summer Concert featuring Maceo will be held Saturday, Aug, 14 at 3 p.m. on the Auburn public square. No Deposit Band will perform at 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 5
Mayhew Reunion
The Mayhew reunion will be held Sunday, Sept. 5 at Stony Point United Methodist Church in Allen County nine miles east of Jct. of I-65 and Hwy. 100. The worship service will be at 9:45 a.m. with a potluck lunch at 12 p.m. along with a reunion presentation. For more information, contact Pat Vincent at 270-784-2669.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Party on the Square
A Party on the Square will be held on the public square in Auburn at 7 p.m. Featured band is Hold Your Horses.
Saturday, Sept. 18
Dock Trot
Lake Malone’s Dock Trot will be held Saturday, Sept. 18 from 2-7:30 p.m. Seven bands will be performing on the lake.
Friday, Sept. 24
LTC Connect Annual Meeting
We are excited to be planning an in-person annual meeting this year. It will be a bit later than our usual timing, so please mark your calendars for Friday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at Logan County High School. Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. We will send out our annual report around the first of September with more details.
