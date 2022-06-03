Auburn Elementary School celebrated eighth-grade graduation on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Auburn School. Invited guest was Tim Hall, Auburn Representative, Logan County Board of Education. Class sponsors include Pam Cassady, April Engler, Amy Mooneyhan, Kyle Pendleton, Emily Stamps, and Shannon Wethington.
Eighth-grade student Bella Cron offered words of encouragement to the graduating class, prior to recognition of individual awards and presentation of diplomas.
A special thank you to Hope Strode, Auburn School FRYSC director, for her hard work and tireless efforts: from decorations at Auburn School in the gym and front lobby to hosting celebratory breakfast for 8th-grade students, she made the events of graduation week special and memorable.
Congratulations to the graduating class of 2022 and to the following students who received individual awards:
PE: Bayleigh Connelly; Music: Anna Stanley and Solomon Weiss; Library Leader: Zachary Craig; Character: Mitchel Bego; STEM: Colt White, Art: Ava Stout; Language Arts: Caroline Ham; Science: Solomon Weiss, Math: Savannah Duncan; Algebra: Graci Harper; Geometry: Colin Wetton; Social Studies: Briahna Higgins; TIGER P.R.I.D.E: Addie Rogers; Perfect Attendance: Grace Belcher; Bus Excellence Award: Jaden Dowell; Principal’s Award: Klay Vansickle; 2nd Highest Grade Point Average: Anslee Sams; Highest Grade Point Average: Caroline Ham
Auburn Class of 2022:
- Abigail Nicole Appling, Charitie Au Hoon-Kamalu, Kyle Christopher Becker, Mitchel Joesph Malik Bego, Gracelynn Page Belcher, Jordin Dale Boyd, Bayleigh Kate Connelly, Zachary Jordan Craig, Izabella Grace Cron, Kyleigh Marie Cuthbertson, Jaden Rayne Dowell,%5ESavannah JeanRose Duncan, Katie Marie Fox, Marques Tramane Gaffney, %5EGabrielle Elaine Gipson, Taylor Marie Haley, %5ECaroline Elizabeth Ham, %5EGraci Elizabeth Harper, %5EBriahna Elaine Higgins, Ethan Brian Hunt, Johari Lutungu, Jake Logan Mahler, Andrew Dian McCall, Elijah Xavier McGinnis, %5EEden Alaine McIntosh, %5EDrew William McLellan, Anthony Lee Patton, Taylor Brooke Pennington, %5EKelby Lynn Perdue, Fallon Anne Pleasant, Sydney Elizabeth Porter, Kamden Earl Rigsby, Adelynn Grace Rogers, %5EAnslee Grace Sams, Isabell Rose Sanders, Joe Issac Smotherman, %5EAnna Catherine Stanley, Ava Kristine Stout, Shandon Lee King Sullivan, Oscar Nicodemus Wolverine Syndusta, %5EConnor Isaac Thomas, Jaxon Chase Tichenor, Terry Alan Tucker, Jaycie Glynn Tysinger, Kylie Madicyn Uhles, Allison Rhea Vaden, Lincon Klay VanSickle, %5ESolomon Talmadge Weiss, Elliot James Wells, David Ray West, %5EColin Nathanael Wetton, Jocelyn Faith Wheeler, Colt Lindan White, Lilli Nicole Wilkins,%5EKara Elaine Wilson
- Beta Club Member
%5EAll A’s
