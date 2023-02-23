Fire Hazard Season
Kentucky’s Spring Forest Fire Hazard season is in effect. Now through April 30 outdoor burning is limited to between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. if within 150 feet of a wooded or cropped area. Outdoor burning within the Franklin city limits still requires a burn permit. To obtain a free burn permit or for more information contact Franklin-Simpson Fire Rescue at 270-586-7174 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
FEB. 24
Simpson County Water District Meeting
The Board of Commissioners of Simpson County Water District will have a special called meeting on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 1 p.m. The meeting will be held at the water district’s office at 108 Morgantown Road, Franklin, Ky. 42135.
FEB. 25
Chili Supper Fundraiser
Cedar Grove Baptist Church, 2944 Rapids Rd., Franklin, Ky. will host its annual Chili Supper Fundraiser with a live auction Saturday, Feb. 25 from 4-7 p.m. Supper Includes chili, chips, sandwich, drink, and dessert for $5 per person or $20 for a family. There will be several items for auction including Dewalt and Porter Cable tools. The auction will also include a 2005 Chevy Uplander. Several door prizes will be given out. All proceeds go to the Youth Summer Program.
FEB. 26
Franklin-Simpson Black History Service
The Human Rights Commission will host a Franklin-Simpson Black History Service on Sunday, Feb. 26 beginning at 3 p.m. at Greater Taylor AME Church, located at 604 Jefferson Street. A reception, hosted by John J. Johnson and family, will follow at the Brooks-Wright Center.
FEB. 28Feeding America USDA Commodities
Feeding America USDA Commodities will be distributed at Franklin-Simpson Community Park Tuesday, Feb. 28 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. The distribution is drive through only. To limit contact, car trunks should be clear. Proof of residency is requested. To pick up commodities for another household, a permission note and proof of residency is required for the household. For more information call Community Action at 270-586-3238. And, a CSFP Commodity distribution will be held Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the parking lot on John J. Johnson Avenue between the African American Heritage Center and Brooks Wright Center from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Recipients must be at least 60-years-old, live in Simpson County and be within income guidelines. To apply call Sharon Taylor-Carrillo at 615-319-6531.
MARCH 4
Tenderloin and Sausage Breakfast
New Salem Lodge is having a tenderloin and sausage breakfast on Saturday, March 4 from seven until 11 a.m. at the lodge hall in Gold City near Gold City Store. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 each for the all you can eat meal. All first responders eat for free.
Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Community Health Fair
The 2023 Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Community Health Fair, presented by Med Center Health / The Medical Center at Franklin, will be held Saturday, March 4 at the F-S Middle School gym from 7 until 11 a.m. Admission is free. More than $700 worth of health screenings will be offered to the community free of charge. There will be door prizes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.