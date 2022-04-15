We have all heard it said “To be saved one must obey the Gospel” but exactly what is “The Gospel?” The apostle Paul wrote to the church at Corinth saying, “Now I make known to you brethren, the gospel which I preached to you, which also you received in which you also stand, by which you are also saved, if you hold fast the word I preached to you, unless you believed in vain. For I delivered to you as of first importance what also received that Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures and that He was buried, and that He was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures” (I Cor. 15:1-4) This leaves us no doubt that Christ’s death, burial, and resurrection are the central core of the gospel. This is the good news.
However there are things that must be heard, believed, and obeyed (Acts chapter 2). Once our past sins have been washed away in baptism and we have been raised from the watery grave of baptism, to walk in newness of life, submitting to the will of God, and leaving our sinful lives behind. First it is grace that brings salvation. Second that grace also teaches us how God would have us to live, how to make good choices, and how to avoid bad ones. Therefor every choice we make, and everything we do in this life relates to the gospel of Christ and our salvation.
Next Paul warned these same Christians that they must all agree, not to have division among themselves that they be made complete in the same judgment and the same mind. The fact is, all the teachings of the New Testament detest division and stress unity that we may always be ready as one, to serve the Lord. “For the grace of God that brings salvation has appeared to all men, teaching us, that denying ungodliness, and worldly lust, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly in this present world. Looking for that blessed hope and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Savior Jesus Christ, who gave himself for us to redeem us from all iniquity, and purify unto himself a peculiar people for His own possession, zealous of good works” (Titus 2:11-14).
When we respond to and obey the gospel, it is not the end, but the beginning. We must respond to and obey on a daily basis by doing the work of the Lord. Jesus tells us this is a daily battle, one in which we must constantly let the Word of God change and shape us. When we obeyed the gospel we were saved, now we must keep on obeying the gospel, by allowing it to work in our lives.
If you have not obeyed the gospel of Jesus Christ, may I urgently encourage you to do so today, before it becomes eternally too late.
