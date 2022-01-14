There are still several homes in Logan County that cannot receive reliable internet service; the Logan County Fiscal Court, with the help of funds received and applied for, plans to change that.
Members of the fiscal court awarded broadband projects this week to both Pennyrile Electric and the Russellville Electric Plant Board to bring internet service to the underserved areas in Logan County. A map showing areas identified as “A” and “B” was presented to the court for review Tuesday. Both areas together include approximately 2,100 households. Although Logan County is approximately 90% served, according to magistrate Tyler Davenport, the multi-million dollar project will increase that number to 100%.
“We are leaps and bounds ahead of a lot of communicates on internet today but once we get this in place we will be even more ahead,” said Davenport. “People that work from home, this is becoming a more common thing since COVID. I’ve talked to people that can’t do that because of no internet service. This will be a huge win for Logan County to be 100% covered.
Magistrates Thomas Bouldin and Barry Wright expressed they would not be voting to spend this kind of money unless it were 100% coverage. This includes future homes to be built in Logan County and the few pocket areas identified on the map.
The project could be close to $4.5 million dollars. Although the county was given $5.2 million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for projects that include broadband, water, sewer, and debt forgiveness, the county plans to wait before spending its ARPA funding on this project to see if it can obtain funding through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) or through a partnership with the Electric Plant Board who has applied for a grant.
Both Pennyrile Electric and the Electric Plant Board proposals were put through a grading process with both, according to committee members, scored well.
Pennyrile Electric was awarded area A. According to Davenport, this leg of the project could take three years once started. The Russellville Electric Plant Board was awarded area B and may be completed this year. The Electric Pant Board has been in the internet business for some time and has already done most of the engineering and prep work to prepare for an expansion.
Logan Connect (formerly Logan Telephone Coop) did not submit a proposal because it currently has a business plan for its customers over a period of time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.