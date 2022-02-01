Amish, Minerals Among Crittenden Map Highlights

Crittenden County has two mentions in the newly released 2022 “Kentucky Inspiration Guide,” Team Kentucky’s official visitor’s guide for travelers in the commonwealth.
As part of its feature on Western Waterlands on page 52 of the publication, Crittenden County’s Amish community is mentioned. “Come to Marion and sit a spell in Kentucky’s largest Amish Community,” it reads while promoting the area as a destination for cultural, food, furniture and more.
“Less than an hour away, amble about a recreated historical log cabin village at Patti’s 1880’s Settlement in Grand Rivers and enjoy homestyle cooking, mini golf, gardens and a gift shop,” it says in the following sentence.
Marion’s Ben E. Clement Mineral Museum is listed among just six Regional Highlights on page 55 of the magazine. “See historical mining equipment and memorabilia, plus the world’s largest collection of Kentucky/Illinois fluorspar and related minerals. Learn how it helped the United States win World War II,” it reads.
Tourism spending in Marion has increased over the past 20 years since the development of a local tourism commission. In Kentucky, tourism is an $8.9 billion industry.
The other five regional spots of interests were Columbus-Belmont State Park in Columbus on the Mississippi River, Paducah’s Quilt Museum, the 1880’s styled town Cartwright Grove in Mayfield, Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake and the Trail of Tears Commemorative Park in Hopkinsville.
The 2022 Kentucky Inspiration Guide serves as the state’s primary tourism advertising and promotional piece with nearly 350,000 copies distributed worldwide. This year’s guide highlights Kentucky as a premiere travel destination that is open and ready to attract new, diverse travel markets to the commonwealth.
Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget presented last week calls for $10 million in pandemic relief funds to be spent in Kentucky’s tourism industry through a targeted marketing campaign, another $10 million in ARPA funds to bolster Kentucky’s travel industry and another $10 million to help nonprofit arts organizations.
