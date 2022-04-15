A dedication and open house is being held at the O’Bannon House, 515 South Main Street, Russellville on Wednesday, April 27th at 1:15 p.m. commemorating the life of Lt. Presley Neville O’Bannon.
A big day is planned including band music, followed by a presentation of the Colors by the Sons of the American Revolution and Marine Barracks Washington, D.C. Honor Guard/Saluting Detail. National, state, and local elected leadership will be guest speakers along with the reading of a State Senate proclamation. Tim Montana will be singing and a special presentation will be given by actor Tom Berenger.
A 21-Gun Salute will be given in honor of the service of Lt. Presley Neville O’Bannon, USMC followed by the retirement of the Colors. A silent auction will be held and there will be guided tours following the ceremony. Refreshments will be provided by The Caldwell House. Parking will be behind the First Baptist Church at 151 East 6th Street.
A corresponding event, the Celebrity Gala and Auction, will be held the night before on Tuesday, April 26th from 7-10 p.m. benefitting the O’Bannon House at the Governor’s Club Pleasant Hill Mansion in Brentwood, Tenn. For tickets/reservations, auction information, and donations, please contact info@obannonhouse.org
Lt. Presley Neville O’Bannon was an officer in the United States Marine Corps, famous for his exploits in the First Barbary War. In recognition of his bravery, he was presented a sword for his part in attempting to restore Prince Hamet Karamanli to his throne at Tripoli. This sword became the model for the Mameluke Sword adopted in 1825 for Marine Corps officers and which is part of the dress uniform even today.
Born in Fauquier County, Va. in 1776, O’Bannon entered the Marine Corps on Jan. 18, 1801. As a first lieutenant assigned to the USS Argus (1803), he commanded a detachment of seven Marines and two Navy midshipmen in General William Eaton’s small army during the Tripoli campaign of the First Barbary War. During the combined operations with the U.S. Navy, he led the successful attack in the Battle of Derna on April 27, 1805, giving the Marines’ Hymn its line “to the shores of Tripoli.” At this battle, O’Bannon became the first man to raise the American flag over foreign soil during a time of war.
O’Bannon resigned from the Marine Corps on March 6, 1807. He moved to Logan County, Ky., making his home in Russellville. He served in the Kentucky State Legislature in 1812, 1817, and 1820-21, and in the Kentucky State Senate from 1824 to 1826. O’Bannon died in Russellville in 1850 at the age of 74. In 1919 his remains were moved to the Frankfort Cemetery.
In the case of inclement weather, the service will be held inside the First Baptist Church.
