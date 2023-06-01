Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series
The 2023 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series begins June 16 and continues on eight Friday nights through Aug. 18. The free concerts will be held on the Courthouse lawn bandstand between 7-9 p.m. The Brandon Harris Band opens this year’s concert series on June 16. The concert schedule is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
JUNE 1
Habitat for Humanity Spring Warehouse Sale
A Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County Spring Warehouse Sale will be held June 1 and 2 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at 320 West Kentucky Avenue. Limited appliances, faucets, paint, tile, sinks/vanities, furniture, chairs, headboards, framed prints, light fixtures, doors and home goods/décor and other items are items offered for sale. Donations will be taken. Hours for the sale are subject to change. More information about the organization is on the Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County, Inc. Facebook page.
Franklin’s Comprehensive Plan
A Franklin Forward 2040 Community Conversation will be held June 1 at the Franklin First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center on College Street beginning at 6 p.m. The Community Conversation will be an open, inclusive, and facilitated discussion among the public that encourages the sharing of ideas, perspectives, and opportunities for action. The Community Conversation is part of the process to develop a new Franklin Comprehensive Plan. A public meeting about the comprehensive plan is scheduled for June 20th at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center beginning at six o’clock. Both meetings were originally scheduled to be held at the Roxy Theater but were moved to the Christian Life Center. Contact Tammie Carey at Franklin City Hall for more information.
JUNE 24
Juneteenth
The Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission will celebrate Juneteenth on June 24 at Lincoln Park from 2 until 9 p.m. Vendors are needed, if interested call 270-776-4945, for details.
JULY 4
Annual Franklin-Simpson Independence Day Parade
The Annual Franklin-Simpson Independence Day Parade is scheduled for July 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Franklin. Parade applications are available at Franklin-Simpson Tourism, Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation, Franklin City Hall, and Simpson County Courthouse. There is no fee to participate in the parade, but entries must submit an application. For more information, contact Franklin-Simpson Tourism at 270-586-3040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.