Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Rabies Clinic
In conjunction with be kind to animals week, the veterinarians a Crocker Animal Hospital and Simpson County Animal Hospital will be having their annual rabies clinic. The rabies clinic will be from May 8th through May 13th during regular office hours and the cost will be $11 per vet. According to Kentucky law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets (four months of age and older), shall be vaccinated against rabies. For additional information, please contact Crocker Animal Hospital at 270-586-9000 or Simpson County Animal Hospital at 270-586-4438.
MAY 12
4-H to Sell Ribeye Sandwiches
Simpson County 4-H will sell grilled ribeye sandwiches Friday, May 12 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Farmers Market Pavilion on North Main Street next to the Extension Service Building. A sandwich, chips, and drink combo is $12. A limited number will be available. Call the Extension Service at 270-586-4484 for more information.
Blood Drive in Auburn
An American Red Cross blood drive will be held Friday, May 12 from 12 Noon until 6 p.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 5030 Friendship Road in Auburn. Call 1-800-RED CROSS or go on line to RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule an appointment.
MAY 13
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Family Fun Event
Next weekend is the 3rd annual Simpson County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Family Fun Event is Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Jim Roberts Community Park. It’s FREE! Giveaways, Games, Vendors, Pelican’s Ice, Pie in the Face.
MAY 28-31
Woodlawn Missionary Baptist Spring Revival
Woodlawn Missionary Baptist will be hosting its Spring Revival May 28th-31st starting at 7 p.m. Pastor Elder Aaron Binion and helper Elder Tim Binion will be present.
MAY 31
Franklin Movie
You are invited to a private screening of “Always A Winner,” a Dave Christiano film that was filmed at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek last summer. The premiere will be Monday, May 31 at 7:10 p.m. at Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12. All tickets will be sold in advance and must be purchased at https://christianfilms.com/products/always-a-winner-may-1st
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.