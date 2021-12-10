Friday, Dec. 10Retirement Dinner for Joe Harlan
A Retirement Dinner and celebration are being held for Joe Harlan Friday, Dec. 10 at the Russelville Rural Fire Department on Fischer Drive at 6 p.m. Anyone that wishes to drop by and wish him well is welcome to attend. He is retiring after nearly 30 years with the department. Joe is a wonderful person whose integrity is second to none and has been a servant to the citizens of Logan County for at least a third of his life.
Logan County Christmas Lights Tour
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce Beautification Committee is excited to host the Logan County Christmas Lights Tour. Please submit addresses of homes across the county with beautiful Christmas lights to executive.assistant@loganchamber.com by Dec. 8. Tour lists will be available in our offices on Dec. 10. We can’t wait to see the beautiful lights of Logan County.
Saturday, Dec. 11Logan County High School Presents Elf Jr.
Logan County High School Theatre Department is bringing the production of Elf Jr. to the stage. The performance will be held at Logan County High School Cafetorium from Dec. 9th at 6 p.m. and Dec. 11th at 12 p.m. Logan County residents will embrace their inner “elf” as the show featured a cast of 25 students from grades 6-12. Tickets are $10 at the door, children four and under are free. Elf The Musical JR. is an uplifting musical about one boy’s quest to find his true identity. The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder, and cheer. From the first rehearsal, the students from LCHS have worked together as a team to create this wonderful experience for your community to enjoy. Educator Amy Taylor’s classes will be collaborating with the theater department to put on a “Winter Wonderland” (think fall festival) as children enter the production of Elf Jr. put on by the Logan County High School Theatre Department. Elf Jr. will be performed at the Logan County High School Cafetorium from Dec. 9th at 6 p.m. and Dec. 11th at 12 p.m. The Winter Wonderland will be at the entrance of each Elf Jr. performance, one hour prior to the show. Thursday and Friday from 5-6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.,” said Taylor. Taylor’s Early Lifespan Development classes have planned, prepared, and will run the event. There will be photo opportunities, ornament making, cookie decorating, reindeer food, and more at no additional cost. This class focuses on the growth of children and how to promote healthy development overall.
Lewisburg Christmas Parade
The Lewisburg Christmas parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at 4 p.m.
Quality Christmas Parade
The 18th annual Quality Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 at 1 p.m. Line up starts at 12 p.m. at Old Andrews Store Hwy. 106 East, Quality. Awards will be given to the winning entry of each category. Categories include truck, car, float, ATV, and tractor. All entries must be decorated as you would like. Country ham drawing for participants. Non-perishable food donations will be received at the Quality Baptist Church for Morgantown Mission. For more information, contact Fred Tate at 270-755-5331 or Jeff Forgy at 270-847-5369.
Sunday, Dec. 12Christmas Concert at Duncan’s Chapel
There will be a Christmas concert at Duncan’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Auburn Sunday, Dec. 12 at 9:45 a.m. featuring Rick Alan King. Everyone is invited to attend.
Auburn Christmas Parade
Auburn’s Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 12 at from 2-5 p.m. Do you ever reminisce about Christmas when you were younger? This year’s Auburn parade is about an Old-Timey Christmas as organizers encourage everyone to enter a float that reminds you of that, whatever that vision is to you. There will be prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for the best floats. Line up will begin at 1 p.m. There will be cookies and cocoa at the fire department immediately after the parade. Stay and visit with Santa also and the first 175 kids will receive a goody bag with fruit and candy. We hope you bring all your family and friends out for this community event. We would like to thank the City of Auburn, Auburn Tourism, the Auburn Fire Department, New Friendship Baptist Church, and all our volunteers for making all this possible.
Tuesday, Dec. 14Holidays Grief Seminar
Kirby Funeral Services will be hosting a Holidays Grief Seminar Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m. This is a Christian-based series for anyone that needs it. There will be discussion and light refreshments as well.
Friday, Dec. 17Live Nativity in Adairville
The City of Adairville will once again be hosting its live drive-thru Nativity again this year. The theme is “Follow us to Bethlehem” and it will be held on Dec. 17 from 6-8 p.m. There will be live camels, sheep, and donkeys and this free event is open for anyone to come.
