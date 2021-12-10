Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.