Editor’s note: This is the second in a series about people who help shape the community of Franklin and Simpson County.
Dana Hester stands in the kitchen of a Franklin home almost finished, the latest construction by Habitat for Humanity. The home is nearly complete, with only a few items left to firm up for the new occupants.
The executive director of Simpson County Habitat for Humanity, Hester talks quickly and excitedly about what Habitat does to help provide affordable housing. A construction worker is in a nearby room doing trim work. The countdown is winding down for John and Crystal Eversole, who with their children will occupy the home after their purchase.
“That’s my favorite part about Habitat is, you can give handouts and that’s great, and some people need that, but to be able to give them something they can participate in — and they’re here every weekend, our future homeowners, helping us do construction, they’re in there painting and they’re working, their friends and family members are coming in and helping.
“So just having that relationship of the community helping them help themselves is rewarding.”
The cooperation between the organization and families provides a partnership, Hester said, a hands-on contribution by home buyers that gives them a bond early in the purchasing process. This particular construction is the local Habitat’s first five-bedroom home, built with the family’s needs in mind.
Habitat leans on the community for help, and the community responds with donations, in-kind contributions and support of the organization’s fundraisers. The land for this year’s home was donated as well.
Habitat had it annual fundraiser dinner Saturday, dubbed “Havana Nights” this year.
“This community is really great about supporting us,” Hester said.
