Coleman Announces Run for Kentucky Attorney General

Russell Coleman, former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, announced his 2023 campaign for Kentucky Attorney General Thursday. Coleman is described as a pro-life, pro-family candidate who will always “Back the Blue”.
Coleman, a Republican candidate for Attorney General said, “My priority is the same as President Trump’s: Make America Safe Again by stopping the people who are poisoning our communities with deadly drugs and using technology to target our kids, parents, and grandparents. As Attorney General, I will never stop working to protect our families, uphold our conservative values, and protect our Constitutional freedoms. My plan is to build a safer Commonwealth for everyone, from the big cities to the small towns of Kentucky.”
Coleman graduated from Logan County High School and received both his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kentucky. He previously served as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as legal counsel to the United States Senator Mitch McConnell, and as the Briefing Coordinator to two U.S. Attorney’s General at the U.S. Department of Justice. On September 22, 2017, following his nomination by President Trump and unanimous confirmation by the U.S. Senate, Coleman was sworn in as United States Attorney. He resigned from that post on January 20, 2021.
As Kentucky’s top law enforcement officer, Coleman says he will continue the work as he did with President Trump to Make America Safe Again.
“I’ve spent my life in law enforcement locking up violent criminals and drug traffickers to get justice for Kentucky families. I’m honored by the strong outpouring of support our campaign received on day one from Kentuckians who know we need an experienced law enforcement professional as Attorney General,” said Coleman. “This campaign will be an aggressive defense of our pro-life, pro-family, pro-police values, built on the relationships I’ve developed throughout my career. I will work tirelessly to share our message with Kentuckians across this Commonwealth.”
“Our current Attorney General, Daniel Cameron, has been an outstanding fighter for conservative values, for the rule of law, and for Kentucky. I look forward to building on his many achievements. I’m also incredibly grateful to the well-respected leaders who are endorsing my campaign. I’m proud to have their vote, and I will work hard to earn the support of every Kentuckian,” Coleman said.
