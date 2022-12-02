The Logan Fiscal Court established the Logan County Archives in the summer of 1979 after a decade-long standoff between then Judge-Executive Robert Brown and the county’s representatives. Today, the Archives are a reminder of what was while holding essential pieces of county and family history.
After the Commonwealth ordered the county to overhaul the then almost 100-year-old jail or build a new one in 1970, Fiscal Court members voted to build a new facility — which later became the current Sheriff’s Department — and tear down the jail. Judge Brown believed the building could be saved and that one of the numerous county offices may benefit from occupying the space, and he refused to sign the demolition order passed by the court.
Over the next decade, many opinions were voiced about the property’s future. Some believed it should be torn down and a parking lot put in its place. Others believed the historical value of the building was worth saving. In the end, the building was saved after 103 years of use, and the Archives were created.
According to the historical marker in the front yard, the old jail and jailer’s residence were built from 1869 to 1874. This building replaced an older jail that stood three blocks to the east and that had burned. Although the current jailer can reside on or near the jail property, back then wasn’t the case, and jailers were required to live on the property. The home consisted of six rooms and was attached to the jail, meaning that individuals headed for jail were brought into the residence for booking.
Since its beginning, 99.9% of the work has been completed through volunteer hours. Although work has been ongoing since 1979, a great deal remains to be done. Logan County has been fortunate that it has never experienced a courthouse disaster of any kind, meaning the available records date back to 1792 or earlier. Judy Lyne, a founding member of the Genealogical Society, said, “We began with the records most family historians ask for first, but we still have records that haven’t been sorted, indexed, or made easily available for research.”
The need for volunteers at the Archives is never-ending. Projects are waiting to be done, and there is something for any interest. If you are interested in volunteering time to complete one or more of the many projects, call 270-726-8179 or visit the Archives at 278 West 4th St., Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
