LOGAN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY EVENTS
March 10 — 10 a.m. Russellville Branch
Little Panther Academy
Russellville Independent Schools and Logan County Public Library team up to host the Little Panther Academy. Open to ages birth to 5 years old not currently enrolled in a childcare/school setting in the Logan County and Russellville community. Families can learn right alongside their littles through music, movement and crafts! A light snack and drink will be served to the families as well. The LPA is made possible through grants and community partnerships. Contact: Mindy Key or Michele McCloughan at RIS for further information at 270-726-3927
March 10 — 2 p.m.
Russellville Branch
After-school Storytime: Down On the Farm
Cows, Chickens and Pigs! Oh My! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks . Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
March 10 — 6:30 p.m.
Russellville Branch
Past Finder: Hillcrest Restaurant
Mike Wilson presents on Hillcrest Restaurant. The Southern Kentucky PastFinders, which has been around at least since the early 1980s, originally devoted itself to Civil War and other kinds of historical relic hunting. Through the years, it evolved into an organization devoted to the love of history in the region. Because of the Covid Outbreak, the PastFinders ceased as an organization. The library is reviving it for the purpose of continuing the tradition of exploring the reasons why “all roads lead through Logan County.”
March 11, 18, 25 — 11 a.m. Russellville Branch Teen Hangout
Bring your friends and hangout at the library. Small activities will be available.
March 11 — 10 a.m. Russellville Branch Mario Day Party
A fantastic family event for all you Mario fans! We’ll have a multitude of Mario games, tournaments, trivia, a raffle for tickets to the movie, and a separate raffle for anyone that comes in costume. We hope to see you there!
March 13, 20, 27 — 12 a.m. Russellville Branch Youth Craft Kit
Stop by and pick up a Craft Kit! Sometimes they are seasonal, sometimes challenging, but always fun and when you want them! Available while supplies last.
March 13 — 5 p.m. Russellville Branch DIY Monday: Boho Wall Decor
Join us for DIY Monday, crafts to make together! Design your own piece of Boho wall decor using a woven place mat and yarn or twine.
March 15 — 10 a.m. Auburn Branch Auburn Storytime: St. Patrick’s Day
May those you love bring love back to you, And may all the wishes you wish come true. -Irish Blessing
Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, an
March 16, 23, 30 — 12 p.m. Russellville Branch Crafts & Chats
Join us for a couple hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!d more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
March 17 — 10 a.m. Russellville Branch Storytime: St. Patrick’s Day
May those you love bring love back to you, And may all the wishes you wish come true. -Irish Blessing
Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
March 17 — 2 p.m. Russellville Branch After-school Storytime: St. Patrick’s Day
May those you love bring love back to you, And may all the wishes you wish come true. -Irish Blessing
Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
March 18 — 10 a.m. Russellville Branch Board Game Day
A variety of board games will be available for families to stop by and play. “Borrow” a favorite game or try out a new one, or bring your own! Everyone is welcome.
March 20 — 5 p.m. Russellville Branch Board Meeting
Monthly board meeting. Open to the public.
March 21 — 6 p.m. Russellville Branch Book & Movie Discussion
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us at the Logan County Speculative Fiction Society. Please note the different day this month.
March 22 — 10 a.m. Auburn Branch Auburn Storytime: Flutter by Butterfly
Learn all about how a very hungry caterpillar becomes a beautiful butterfly. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
March 23 — 5:30 p.m. Russellville Branch Board Game Night
Try out this month’s game with us! A new one every month.
March 24 — 10 a.m. Russellville Branch Storytime: Flutter by Butterfly
Learn all about how a very hungry caterpillar becomes a beautiful butterfly. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
March 24 — 2 p.m. Russellville Branch After-school Storytime: Flutter by Butterfly
Learn all about how a very hungry caterpillar becomes a beautiful butterfly. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
March 27 — 5 p.m. Russellville Branch Author Visit: Good Night... Whispers of the Heart
Visit with author Dr. Carl Kell, author of Good Night... Whispers of the Heart. The event is free, but books will be available for purchase. Good Night… Whispers of the Heart is a collection of real love notes covering different themes, all thoughtfully composed for the private reading of a partner. What you find here are examples of love notes that could be found in bedrooms, safety deposit boxes, and even the proverbial 20th-21st century shoe boxes — all lost to time and rich in meaning. Good Night… Whispers of the Heart is a reminder that love, and appreciation are always in fashion.
March 29 — 10 a.m. Auburn Branch Auburn Storytime: Sweet Spring Babies
Spring is when fawns, foals and cubs are born. But, did you know a baby platypus is called a platypup? Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
March 31 — 10 a.m. Russellville Branch Storytime: Sweet Spring Babies
Spring is when fawns, foals and cubs are born. But, did you know a baby platypus is called a platypup? Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
March 31 — 2 p.m. Russellville Branch After-school Storytime: Sweet Spring Babies
Spring is when fawns, foals and cubs are born. But, did you know a baby platypus is called a platypup? Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
