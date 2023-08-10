Coming off a nice performance in their first tournament of the season last Monday in the Spartan Clash at Park Mammoth Golf Course, the Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ golf team earned a 2nd place finish at The Battle at the Creek Tournament.
The Wildcats’ golf team hosted players and teams from all over the region in the 2nd annual Battle at the Creek Tournament at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course, which is a par 71, 6,633-yard course.
The Wildcats shot a team score of 310 to finish in 2nd place overall. Brady Delk, who was one of four golfers to shoot under par, shot a score of 71 for a score of one under par to finish fourth.
“I have to thank football,” Delk said. “It has kept me in shape and given me the strength to drive the ball and I did that pretty well today. I felt really strong with the clubs in my hand and with all these spots working together, I am feeling a lot stronger and I am hitting the ball harder and it is making me better at every single thing.”
Other team scores include Dylan Fiveash and Will Speed each shooting a score of 79, Hunter Speed with an 82, and Alan Johnson with a score of 85.
The Wildcats had a second team play in their own tournament and they finished with a score of 367. The team was led by Gavin Summers, who shot his personal best score of 78.
“Everything was working today. There are times where I would have holes where I shot an eight or nine but not today. I was locked in all day,” Gavin Summers said. “I had a busy schedule this summer to play some golf but I got in enough to play. I have improved my driving from last season. Now that I got my driver down, I can out-drive almost anyone.”
Other team scores include Dai’Shaun Flippin with an 85, Cole Sharer with a 99, Wesley Kivett with a 105, and Mason Davis with a 107.
Also, Brayden Roberts shot a score of 100, Abel Stevens with 111, and Jake Fentress and Sam Satterly each shot a score of 114.
“I am very happy,” Wildcats’ head coach Alec Silchuk said. “Finishing second in our own tournament with a terrible day with the weather. We had steady rain but nothing too terrible but it was a challenge to play on the wet course. Great score from Brady Delk but overall, very excited about today. Gavin Summers shot a 78 and that came out of nowhere, so I am very proud of him. Cole Sharer started playing two months ago and shot a 99 and that’s not bad. We had some players struggle today but we got the 2-A Tournament coming up so we are going to have to play our best. Golf is crazy. You can be on one day and off the next. Hopefully, we will be on that day.”
The Glasgow Scorries won the team tournament with a total team score of 300, with Barren County’s Jamison Corbin, who shot a score of 68, winning the individual portion of the tournament in a playoff over Glasgow’s Jace Cook on the 18th Hole. Allen County-Scottsville’s Eli Stamper finished third with a score of 69.
