In 2021 & 2022, Simpson County collectively raised over $16,000 through the Ag Tag Voluntary Donation program. That money goes directly to Kentucky 4-H, Kentucky FFA, and Kentucky Proud to support our agriculture community here locally and across the Commonwealth.
Agriculture is vital to the livelihood of every Kentuckian and it is through programs like Kentucky 4-H and FFA that we continue to instill these values in youth. Each simple $10 donation made when renewing an Ag Tag culminates to have a major impact on the youth of Simpson County.
4-H & FFA are two of the most important and influential youth programs in our state and our county. Across Kentucky, over 200,000 4-H and FFA members learn leadership, citizenship, and life skills through common experiences in communications and public speaking, agriculture projects & contests, livestock & horse judging, summer camps, and so much more.
During the March Ag Tag renewals, we ask that you remember to make your voluntary donations on each farm license plate you renew. If every farmer renewing an Ag Tag were to make the voluntary $10 donation, over $16,000 could be raised in just one year! Think of the impact that could have on our community and its future leaders!
Please help us in growing leaders, strengthening the agriculture community, and funding opportunities for Simpson County 4-H and FFA youth this March through Ag Tag voluntary donations!
