A look back in December 2021 for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and community.
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2021 Women in Business Christmas Candy event on Dec. 1, 2021. The event was held at the beautiful Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home. We had 32 ladies from the community join us for a delicious meal catered by Webb’s Restaurant, a toffee-making tutorial by Becky Scales, and a historic home tour by Adam Scales. A big thank you to the women that attended the event, Flint Ridge — The McCuddy Home, Webb’s Restaurant, and all who helped make it successful.
A ribbon-cutting was held Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at the new Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center building. The event began with a walk-through of the beautifully remodeled building. Melanie Manley, Director of Life Choice, spoke briefly of the impact this organization has on the lives of others, the blessing it has been, and the work they do. Bro. Barry Raley prayed over the organization, the new location, and the people it would serve. Jeff Manley, Chamber of Commerce president, congratulated Life Choice on all their accomplishments and presented them with a certificate. The community gathered together as they cut the ribbon. The event continued with refreshments and fellowship inside. Life Choice is now located at 210 S Bethel St. in Russellville. Melanie Manley and Bro. Barry Raley both mentioned during the event that it isn’t just a coincidence that the building is on “Bethel” Street, which means “house of God!” It is a wonderful blessing to have Life Choice Pregnancy center here in Logan County.
On Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the Logan County Extension Ag Arena with not one, but two semi-trailer trucks loaded with supplies for the tornado victims here in Logan County. Once the trucks arrived, volunteers, all joined together to unload and separate the supplies while cars lined up outside the arena. The supplies received ranged from hygiene products, bottled water, clothing, kids’ toys, school supplies, cleaning items, heaters, and gift cards. The items were lined up and down the arena in separated categories and the tornado victims drove through the arena as volunteers loaded supplies into their vehicles. By the end of the night, over 50 families came through the line.
St. Lucie County Fla., we will never be able to say thank you enough for the gratitude you all displayed. Logan County is overwhelmed by the support you all have given. In a recent news article published by My Treasure Coast Now, A Florida News Source, one of the sheriffs stated, “USA stands for United States of America,” he said. “It doesn’t say ‘Your State of America’ or ‘My State of America.’ ” And what a statement that is; the way the community and the country as a whole have come together in support of Kentucky is truly astounding.
Thank you to the Logan County Cooperative Extension Service for their hospitality, thank you to the Russellville Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, thank you to the Ministerial Association, Life Choice Pregnancy Care Center, Logan County FRYSC, and ALL volunteers who helped. A very big thank you to community members that came through the line and accepted the donations, we are praying for those affected by the devastating storms. Most of all thank you to our new friends of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.
New Member Spotlight
Join us as we welcome Bethel Cleaners as our new member for the month of December. For more information about our new members and contact information, please visit our website.
January Upcoming Events
Ag Breakfast- Feb. 1st
Annual Dinner- March 10th
For more information about the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and all it has to offer business and industry in Logan County, please call 270-726-2206
Polly Steenbergen is the Executive Director for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.