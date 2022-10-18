Basic Cake Decorating Class will be offered on Tuesdays, Oct. 25, through Nov. 15, (skipping election day). The instructor is Debbie Wilson. The cost will be $35 per student. The class will be held at Russellville High School, Room 15, from 5-6 p.m. Please register on or before Friday, Oct 21.
Bread-Making (a one-time class) will be offered Saturday, Oct. 29. In this class you will learn hands-on bread-making steps (also demonstrating using a stand mixer), plus you will leave with dough that will bake into two loaves of bread. The instructor is Martin Elmes. This class will be held at Russellville High School from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The cost will be $40 per student. Bring a mixing spoon and a 2 qt. mixing bowl. Please register on or before Thursday, Oct 27.
A minimum of five and a maximum of 10-12 will have to sign up to offer these classes. Please make checks payable to Russellville Independent Schools. To register please contact Penni Nugent, Community Education Director, at 270-726-8405, or email penni.nugent@russellville.kyschools.us
