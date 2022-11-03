The Franklin-Simpson Wildcats’ football team wrapped up their regular season with a 24-14 victory on Senior Night last Friday night at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field.
“We knew that this was the type of game it would be,” Wildcats’ head coach Max Chaney said. “We talked about the physicality of the game that it would be with two Wing T offensive teams that both like to run the fullback, get downhill and so we knew it would be a grind.”
The Wildcats’ special teams set the tone of the game as the defense forced the Scotties to punt and Layne Alford came through their offensive line barely touched to get a blocked punt that gave Franklin-Simpson’s offense prime field position.
“We work on that all week,” Layne Alford said. “Coach (Jami) DeBerry is good at designing special team plays. We practiced it and I was able to get back there and stick my hand out there and was able to touch it. Their shield tried to stop me but he bumped me but it didn’t stop me from getting back there and keeping my hand away from it.”
“We have spent more time on special teams than anybody I have ever coached with,” Chaney said. “I bet we spend from 20 — 30 minutes a day on that so it better set the tone if we’re going to spend that much time on it. Coach (Jami) DeBerry does a great job with those guys. He is full of ideas and very knowledgeable. It is something that he saw on them and we got the ball in great position to score.”
From the Glasgow 27-yard line, the Wildcats did earn a first down but couldn’t punch it in the end zone so they settled for a 27-year field goal by Atakis Allen, his third field goal of the season, for a 3-0 lead.
The Scotties took the lead on their next offensive possession but it happened in an unusual way. They drove 72 yard in 19 plays to the Wildcats’ 8-yard line. Glasgow quarterback Easton Jessie threw a pass that was tipped and intercepted by Allen. Then Allen was stripped of the football in the end zone by the Scotties; Keiran Stockton who also recovered the fumble in the end zone for the touchdown for a 7-3 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter.
Franklin-Simpson took control of the game in the 2nd Quarter. On the first play of their drive, Gavin Dickerson had a 29-yard run and four plays later, Hayden Satterly busted through the defensive line for a 23-yard touchdown for a 10-7 lead.
After a defensive stop, the Wildcats started on their own 14-yard line and flipped their field position quickly as Mathias Dickerson completed a 37-yard pass and run to Daniel Klingman. On the very next play, Dickerson threw a strike to Brady Delk for a 21-yard touchdown pass and run as they closed the 1st Half with a 17-7 lead.
“It was a great play call,” Brady Delk said. “All last week, Coach (Matt) Marsh told us that this play would have me or somebody else be wide open if we ran it correctly. As soon as we snapped the ball and saw how they looked, I knew I would be wide open. We trust our offensive coordinator and it paid off.”
“Brady D. was wide open,” Mathias Dickerson said. “All I had to do was throw that ball right there and I did. I couldn’t lead him too far but it was in a perfect spot where he was to get it. You can only get that chance to run that play once and so we had to make it count.”
“It was a play that Coach (Matt) Marsh designed and talked about on Sunday,” Chaney said. “We knew that with the way that we like to run the football, that play was for a 5-yard pop but turned into a big gain with Brady (Delk) who is athletic and has good hands. Just so happened that it went for a touchdown and it was awesome.”
After forcing Franklin-Simpson to punt to start the 2nd half, Glasgow got a 10-yard passing play to Cameron Bulle and an 18-yard pass play to Rico Crowder. Stockton carried the ball four times for 25 yards and finished off the 49-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run that made the score 17-14.
“Our talk at halftime was that this thing was far from over and we needed to come out and put points on the board and we failed to do that,” Chaney said. “I told them to keep fighting. We don’t have any quitters on the team. We don’t have any superstars but what we do have is a bunch of guys that will play for each other and play as a unit.”
The Wildcats responded with the game up for grabs with a drive late in the 3rd Quarter that carried over into the 4th. On 4th Down with four yards to go at the start of the final quarter, Alford ran for an 18-yard gain that kept the drive alive. He also added a 10-yard run that led to Gavin Dickerson’s 19-yard touchdown run for the insurance score that sealed the game for Franklin-Simpson as they closed out Senior Night with a 24-14 victory over Glasgow.
The Wildcats outgained the Scotties 283-232 in total yards of offense. Gavin Dickerson had 12 carries for 112 yards for a touchdown with Hayden Satterly having four carries for 44 yards also for a touchdown.
“We were a little soft at times in the 1st half and start of the 2nd half so we had to pick it up. We all had to step up to get this win,” Gavin Dickerson said. “The offensive line was blocking well. We had some mistakes early on but we dealt with it. We knew it was going to be a physical game and we had to be more physical than them and that’s what it was. Time to move on and get focused for the playoffs.”
Mathias Dickerson completed four of his six passes for 66 yards for a touchdown with Daniel Klingman having two receptions for 43 yards. Brady Delk had a 21-yard touchdown catch and run along with a reception to Brevin Scott.
Franklin-Simpson’s defense forced three turnovers as Arakis Allen and Jalen Briscoe each had an interception with Hunter Jones recovering a fumble.
“I felt like the pass was coming but I was patient,” Jalen Briscoe said. “It looked like it was going to be a run but it wasn’t. It looked too easy and it turned out to be a pass. I waited on it and I saw the ball was going to be short and I thought about how I was going to catch this. I caught it and took off. I was so excited and I was looking to bring it all the way back.”
Kieran Stockton had 81 yards on 18 carries for a fumble recovery and rushing touchdowns for Glasgow.
The Wildcats head into the playoffs as the number two seed from District Two and will host the number three seed from District 1, the Hopkinsville Tigers, this Friday night. Kickoff from James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium at Hugh Crowdus Field is at 7:30 p.m.
