It’s been a challenging year for businesses of all sizes, with many companies having to quickly transition from centralized to decentralized work environments. Business leaders say that without the right tools, the new normal can put a strain on communication, collaboration and teamwork, significantly reducing productivity.
“Leading effectively from afar is a real challenge,” says Amir Moussavian, the CEO of Eturi Corp. “The ability to tune into the hum and buzz of my team collaborating has always been essential.”
Recognizing a missing piece of the puzzle, Moussavian and his team at Eturi, which develops cross-platform solutions for mobile devices, introduced a new app called Motiv, a mobile dashboard that delivers important productivity metrics to CEOs, managers and leaders. The tool’s reporting focuses on providing conference call activity and email summaries and integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, with many additional integrations and features slated for future release.
“As all business owners know, it’s difficult to support collaboration or make informed decisions for the future of your company without up-to-date insights into what your team is doing,” says Moussavian. “That’s why we wanted to create a dashboard that essentially functions as a virtual corner office vantage point.”
Moussavian stresses that although decentralized office can be challenging, the flexibility it offers employees can boost their morale and ultimately make for a happier workforce. Indeed, research shows many employees hope to continue working from home in the future. He says that tapping into these benefits while leveraging tools that facilitate remote work will be a key to success for companies as they move forward.
Easily adopted by small- and medium-sized businesses, which have been underserved by existing productivity solutions, Motiv is available free for a limited time through the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. To learn more, visit motivapp.com.
While many teams have not met in-person in quite some time, one thing is certain, collaboration is still as important as ever. New tools and the right mindset can help businesses modernize and thrive.
