Nancy Doyle, Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences of Simpson County Cooperative Extension Service, promotes this week’s summer recipe.
Broccoli Salad
Servings: 16 Size: ½ cup
Ingredients:
6 cups fresh broccoli, chopped
1 cup raisins
1 medium red onion, peeled and diced
2 tablespoons sugar
8 bacon slices, cooked and crumbled (optional)
2 tablespoons lemon juice
¾ cup low-fat mayonnaise
Directions:
Combine all ingredients in a medium-sized bowl. Mix well.
Chill for 1 to 2 hours. Serve.
Nutrition facts per serving: 100 calories; 4g total fat; 1g saturated fat; 0g trans fat; 5mg cholesterol; 135mg sodium; 13g carbohydrate; 2g fiber; 8g sugar; 2g added sugars; 2g protein; 8% Daily Value of vitamin D; 2% Daily Value of calcium; 0% Daily Value of iron; 4% Daily Value of potassium
