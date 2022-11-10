Managing Grief and Loss Group Meets Twice a Month
Managing Grief and Loss Gathering is a meeting where those who are experiencing grief or any other significant loss can come together for comfort, support, and strength. Grief is a journey no one wants to take but everyone will at some point. If your Grief Journey has just started or if you have been on it for a while, this group exists to offer comfort, support, and strength. The group meets each second and fourth Thursday of the month from six until seven p.m. at the Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Avenue in Franklin.
NOV. 9-10Room In The Inn
Franklin’s Room In The Inn has two dates for volunteer training for this winter’s program. The first training is Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 12 Noon and the second is Thursday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. both at the Blewett-Bradley Building behind the Franklin Electric Plant Board on North High Street. For more information go to the Room In The Inn — Franklin, Ky. Facebook page or contact Room In The Inn Coordinator Beth Fiss at 270-776-5056. Room In The Inn provides overnight shelter for those who do not have shelter during the winter.
NOV. 11Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony
Veterans Day Wreath Laying Ceremony at the U.S. Post Office, 619 N. Main Street, Franklin from 11-11:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. No restrooms or seating on site. Bring a lawn chair if you like. Sponsored by the Simpson County Chapter of the DAR and the Franklin-Simpson Garden Club.
NOV. 12Scout troop sponsoring ‘ Parents Night Out’
Simpson County Girl Scout Troop 547 is hosting “Parents Night Out” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Agricultural Building at the Franklin-Simpson Jim Roberts Community Park. Drop-off starts at 5:30 p.m. A health history form will need to be completed for each child. The cost is $20 per child for the first two children and $50 for three children. Cost includes games, arts and crafts, storytime, and a spaghetti supper. Most of the girls are first aid and CPR certified and also babysitting certified by The Medical Center. Adult chaperones will be present. For more information, contact Amber Huggins at 615-974-5155.
NOV. 15Eye Opener
Simpson County Extension Service will host an Eye Opener on Nov. 15 in celebration of Farm-City Week. The event will be held from, 7-9 a.m., at 300 North Main Street.
NOV. 16Walk-a-Thon
On Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. the Logan County CTC FBLA Club will host an all-day Walk-a-Thon fundraising event for the March of Dimes. The public is invited to join the students, staff, and community leaders to walk laps in the second Annual March of Dimes Walkathon. Walkers will complete laps around the inside of the CTC in order to raise awareness for prematurity. One lap will be equivalent to one dime, ten laps will equal one dollar, etc. All efforts will be accepted such as laps, donations, and support. FBLA members will have Pledge Cards for donations to complete their own laps. All proceeds go to the March of Dimes organization. For more information email paulette.smith@logan.kyschools.us
NOV. 18, 19 & 20Disney’s Beauty and The Beast
The Franklin-Simpson High School Choral Department will present Disney’s Beauty and The Beast on Nov. 18, 19, and 20 at the Goodnight Auditorium. Performances begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, 2 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20. Tickets are $12 and are to be purchased online at https:11simpson12.schoolcashonline.com.
NOV. 19Thanksgiving Food Give Away
There will be a Special Thanksgiving Food Give Away from the Simpson County Churches of Christ. It will be on Nov. 19th at the Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St, beginning at 8 a.m. The boxes will include cooking hens and Thanksgiving fixings. It will be a week before Thanksgiving. Only a limited supply. Drive By and pick up. First come first served. Any questions, call Food Bank Coordinator Annie Bland at 270-872-9293.
NOV. 25-27Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday Weekend will be held from Nov. 25 through Nov. 27. For every $20 spent at participating merchants, customers will be entered into a drawing for a $250, $150, and $100 Chamber Gift Certificate.
NOV. 27
Church Appreciation Day
You are invited to our Annual Church Appreciation Day on Nov. 27th at Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St., Franklin. Sunday School begins at 10:30 a.m. The worship service begins at 11:30 a.m. Meal served after worship service around 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Brother Robert Gardenhire, Pulpit Minister at Schrader Lane Church of Christ in Nashville, Tenn.
DEC. 3
Small Town Christmas
Renaissance will host Small Town Christmas Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 pm. For more information, call 270-586-8482.
Christmas Parade
The Kiwanis Club will host the Franklin Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 pm. Early bird registration discounts are given. For more information, email or call/text Stephanie Downey at 757-513-9545.
A Tuna Christmas
As part of their Retro Series, The F-S Arts Council will be presenting “A Tuna Christmas” on Dec. 9,10,11 at the Goodnight Auditorium in Franklin. In this hilarious sequel to Greater Tuna, it’s Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of A Christmas Carol is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. Many colorful Tuna denizens, some you will recognize from Greater Tuna and some appearing here for the first time, join in the holiday fun. A Tuna Christmas is a total delight for all seasons, and even audiences who have not seen Greater Tuna will enjoy this laugh-filled evening. Tickets will go on sale soon so stay tuned!
JAN. 31
SHRM Certification
WKU Career & Workforce Development will once again offer a twelve-session SHRM Certification Test Prep Program in 2023 taught by live instructors at Knicely Conference Center that will also be available via Zoom. The program will begin on Jan. 31 and continue through April 25.
