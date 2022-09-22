Mr. Danny Wayne Brandon, 70, of Westmoreland, passed away on Sept. 13, 2022. He was born Nov. 17, 1951 in Lafayette to the late Idle Forrest and Leana Inez Hall Brandon.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Brandon was preceded in death by his loving wife of many years, Paula Ernestine Parkhurst Brandon.
He is survived by his siblings, Larry (Nancy) Brandon, Donna (Ernest) Swaffer and Ruthie (Jerry) Brawner; his five nieces and nephews, ten great-nieces and nephews and three great-great-nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Brandon were Saturday at Woodard Funeral Home, with Bro. David Spears officiating. Interment was in Eulia Cemetery.
The family received visitors Sept. 16-17 at Woodard Funeral Home.
