Allen, Brandon K.-04/26/2022-Violation Of A Kentucky EPO/DVO

Anthony, Mayonna J.-04/27/2022-Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree

Beckham, Zackary R.-04/23/2022-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Opiates)-Poss Of Marijuana

Benton, Brittany Nicole-04/21/2022-Hold For Other

Berry, Brandon M.-04/26/2022-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Public Intoxication-Control Sub(Excludes Alcohol)

Bivins, Erica L.-04/27/2022-Failure To Appear

Boisseau, Brandi L.-04/24/2022-Disregarding Stop Sign-Careless Driving-License To Be In Possession-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Fugitive From Another State — Warrant Required

Carter, Brandon J.-04/22/2022-Insufficient Headlamps-Rear License Not Illuminated-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1St Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

Dorris, Maegen N.-04/22/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court

Farthing, Robert D.-04/27/2022-Oper Mtr Vehicle U/infl Cont Sub (189A.010(1D) — 1st-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Poss Of Marijuana-Tampering With Physical Evidence

Ferguson, Sara B.-04/26/2022-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) No Visible Injury-Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree

Fox, Nycole Dawnette-04/25/2022 -Failure To Appear-Probation Violation (For Felony Offense)-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off-Poss Of Marijuana

Heflin, Lindsey E.-04/26/2022-Tbut Or Disp Shoplifting

Higgins, Charles J.-04/27/2022-Serving Bench Warrant For Court

Jones, Thomas-04/27/2022-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 2nd > Off (Cocaine)obs-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree-Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon

Keezel, Tina Raye-04/22/2022 -Indecent Exposure, 2nd Degree

Lamb, Nathaniel L.-04/22/2022-Official Misconduct — 2nd Degree

Lee, Beth Ann-04/21/2022 -Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)-Promoting Contraband — 1st Degree

Mcelrath, Devon M.-04/27/2022-No Operators-Moped License-Failure To Wear Seat Belts-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance-Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree-Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)

Meredith, Jefty E.-04/27/2022-Failure To Appear

Robertson, Dallas Ray, Jr.-04/23/2022-Failure To Appear

Shelton, Melvin E.-04/23/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Traf In Marijuana ( Less Than 8 Oz.) 1st Off

Slagle, David O.-04/24/2022-Rear License Not Illuminated-No Tail Lamps-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana

Smith, Gabriel I.-04/25/2022-Speeding 15 Mph Over Limit-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License

Spencer, Austin Blake-04/26/2022-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana

Stanfield, Kayla E.-04/22/2022-Probation Violation (For Technical Violation)-Prescription Cont Sub Not Proper Contain 1st Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)

Stevenson, Lloyd Jackson-04/26/2022-Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree-Persistent Felony Offender

Sykora, Joshua R.-04/21/2022-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Leaving Scene Of Accident-Failure To Render Aid Or Assistance-Obstructing A Highway-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)

Thomas, Anthony L.-04/27/2022-Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000-Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Cocaine)-Possession Of Firearm By Convicted Felon

Waller, James E.-04/27/2022-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree

Whitworth, Edward-04/27/2022-Theft By Unlawful Taking- All Others $10,000 Or More

Wilson, Kyle Odale-04/25/2022-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)

Worth, Brittany L.-04/27/2022-Failure To Appear

