Caleb Sheffield and the Logan County Cougar Volleyball team look to continue to their success into the 2022 season. This team is led by five seniors, Caroline Kelley, Kaitlyn Scruggs, Kinsey Hayes, Makenzee Bryan, and Haleigh Wood.
The Cougars finished strong in 2021 with a combined 25-14 record, including 6-0 in district play. They advanced to the regional tournament where they were defeated in the second round.
The Cougar’s offense will be run through junior setter Sloan Coursey who finished 2021 with 943 assists. Sophomore Aubrey Sears had a stellar 2021 season with 372 kills and will continue to see a lot of sets her way.
Defensively, middle blockers Caroline Kelley (senior) and Whitney Christian (junior) return after they tallied over 40 blocks each in 2021. Dig leaders Haleigh Wood (senior) and Lindy Mitchell (sophomore) are also returning to this exciting team.
The Lady Cougar Volleyball team is set to host the Todd County Rebels in their home opener on Aug. 16th at 5:30 pm.
