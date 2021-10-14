Franklin-Simpson senior Ben Banton and juniors: Gabe Jones, Sam Mylor and Connor Vincent were selected to the 13th District Boys’ Soccer all-Season Team.
Selections to the team were made by the four 13th District coaches: Franklin-Simpson’s Justin Dyer, Logan County’s Darren Waldo, Russellville’s Jeramy Rust and Todd County Central’s Mike Smith.
“We played like a team all season. If we didn’t do that, I wouldn’t be able to get my assists, defense and goals,” Gabe Jones said. “So all the credit goes to them for me being recognized for this award tonight. Thank you to the coaches for picking me. I just came out and played soccer.”
“It’s an honor to be selected. We had so many players on this team that could have been selected and everyone played hard all season,” Sam Mylor said. “It is really an honor to be selected with Connor (Vincent), captain of the defense with Ben (Banton) and Gabe (Jones) in the midfield and striking on the offense. It’s all about chemistry since we were little and it’s paid off for us with championships.”
“Feels good overall as being selected to the All-Season team and then to win the district championship here tonight at Russellville against them on their home field,” Connor Vincent said. “The feeling is hard to describe but I am happy for my teammates, the coaches and our family and fans.”
Other selections include from Logan County: junior Andrew Katz and sophomore Daniels Dawson. From Russsellville: seniors Milo Brooks, Dustin ?Brown and Avery Flener and from Todd County Central: senior Jose Villanueva, junior Jonah Rager and freshman Chris Salazar.
