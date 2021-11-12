On Thursday, Oct. 28, at approximately 8 a.m., the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to an accident with injuries in the 7000 Block of Clarksville Road (US 79S).
According to authorities, Stephen Abdelfarag was traveling southbound, when he attempted to pass another vehicle, by moving to the northbound lane. He did not initially see the vehicle headed toward him in that lane. To avoid a collision he overcorrected, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and overturn several times.
Abdelfarag was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries. Olmstead Fire and Logan County EMS assisted at the scene.
— Staff report
