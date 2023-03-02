“After college, I came back home,” began Amy Ellis, the Executive Director of Simpson County Tourism. The key to that phrase is “came back home,” because Franklin, Ky. has always been her home.
Ellis graduated from Franklin-Simpson High School and headed off to Western Kentucky University, majoring in photojournalism with a minor in psychology. She was immediately snatched up by Charlie Portman, Editor of the Franklin Favorite newspaper at the time.
Ellis was hired as a photojournalist, and there she stayed for 23 years. Her title was “Assistant Editor,” but she did everything. “I did both writing and photography,” she said. “I covered the school board all those years, I did the ‘Slice of Life’ feature, chased the firetrucks, and whatever was needed. It was just the two of us — Charlie Portman and me.”
After the newspaper was sold, Ellis began to consider the trends in the newspaper business. “Local newspapers were in trouble,” she said. “I loved journalism, but I had to ask, ‘Am I going to try to ride this out, or am I going to find something else I can do?’ ”
Ellis decided to leave the newspaper and focus on her home photography studio. But she also took a part-time job, and not just any part-time job. “I became the Arts Council Director,” she said. “And I stayed there for one year.”
The Franklin-Simpson Community Arts Council was struggling financially when Ellis came on board in 2012, but under her direction, they raised $80,000 in one year.
“We did everything you can imagine,” she said. “We did ‘Grease.’ We had a mystery dinner theater at the Goodnight Auditorium, we did a ‘30-for-30’ event, celebrating 30 years of existence for the Arts Council, and it was a great year, both for the community, and for raising money.”
As 2012 commenced, Sonny Monroe, the Director of Franklin-Simpson Renaissance, announced his retirement. “I had been working for the newspaper for a couple of years when Renaissance started up,” Ellis said. “That was in 1992, and I covered every development for the newspaper. I took pictures of the downtown summer concerts when they began. I wrote stories on the new brick sidewalks. I felt very connected to the Renaissance mission. I applied and got the job, but it was a little intimidating. Sonny Monroe left some very big shoes to fill.”
Ellis immediately started walking in those shoes.
She credits the Main Street program — established by the National Trust for Historic Preservation in 1980 — with providing guidance. Its purpose was to address the myriad issues facing older downtowns. Ellis leaned heavily on the program guidelines.
“I had two main objectives,” Ellis stated. “First, to get as many of those empty storefronts filled, and secondly, to get a Historic Preservation Ordinance passed.”
Without an ordinance, she pointed out, there’s no law to help preserve the buildings. “Someone could just buy one of the stores and tear it down if they wanted to,” she said. “So when the City Commissioners passed the Historic Preservation Ordinance, that provided a lot of protection for us.”
Slowly but surely, the empty storefronts began to fill, according to Ellis. “Of course, the board wanted the owners to sparkle up their storefronts,” she said. “The buyer of the old pool hall led the way. The building has had several owners over the years, but that first owner became an example. He literally took the bricks off, cleaned and repaired them, and put them back. The transformation was startling. It had a snowball effect with the other store owners.”
Ellis said her favorite part of the job was working with the business owners. “I loved connecting them with resources,” she said. “And we advocated for the downtown business community with the city. For instance, the city agreed to offer a tax abatement which allowed a new store owner to pay taxes on the former value of the property for five years. Through the Main Street America program, we had access to all kinds of helpful programs, and I loved talking to the owners and finding out what kind of help they needed.”
Ellis stayed at Renaissance from 2013 through 2020, during which time, most of the storefronts were filled, as she had hoped. “We expanded some of the Renaissance activities, too,” she said. “For instance, we increased the number of concerts in the Summer Nights event and we added different genres of music. We created the rent-a-chair-for-$2 program and brought in food trucks. Then we started having extra spots for local artists to play music before the concerts. We encouraged all the downtown businesses to stay open later, and the whole vision started coming together.”
But journalism still had a hold on Ellis. “I missed writing and photography,” she said, “and I spent some time thinking about what kind of job would include those activities.”
In 2019, Dan Ware retired as Executive Director of Simpson County Tourism and Ellis applied for the job. “Then the pandemic hit,” she said. “Everything shut down, including the hotels and motels, and that’s where the money comes from.”
Funding for tourism comes from a 3% tax assessed to hotel and motel occupants in Simpson County. “It’s called the transient room tax,” said Ellis, “and that’s our sole source of funding, except for a little bit of money we get from the State of Kentucky, which is based on how many hotel rooms there are in the county. So you can see, the pandemic had a huge impact on tourism funding.”
Nevertheless, she accepted the job in March 2019. “I knew it would be a waiting period, but I felt confident that business would be back.”
Ellis has high praise for Kentucky’s tourism network. “Kentucky has 13 tourism regions,” she said. “Our region is the Caves, Lakes & Corvettes Region, probably the best region in the state. We have the Corvette Museum, and we have Mammoth Cave National Park.”
The I-65 corridor also contributes heavily to making Franklin an attractive spot for tourists. “The Mint and Kentucky Downs are probably our largest drawing cards, and the next would be Kenny Perry’s Country Creek Golf Course, because of his international recognition from being on the PGA Tour. The Dueling Grounds Distillery is the first stop northbound on the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, and all of those are easily accessible from I-65.”
The Sanford Duncan Inn, a restored stagecoach stop-off from the 1800s, sits next to the Linkumpinch Dueling Grounds, situated in the triangle of Kentucky that dips down into Tennessee. Simpson County Tourism operates both sites. “We manage the Sandford Duncan Inn and we partnered with the distillery last year,” said Ellis. “The Inn is where people used to have a nice meal and a good night’s sleep before they went to the dueling grounds to kill or be killed.”
According to the Dueling Grounds website, Tennesseans came to the dueling grounds because “legal jurisdiction was vague and prosecution for murder was avoidable.” The Sandford Duncan Inn now serves as a second tasting site for Linkumpinch Bourbon, made by the Dueling Grounds Distillery.
Octagon Hall is another major attraction. It’s an eight-sided house built in the 1800s and housed Civil War soldiers. It’s been unoccupied for the last 25 years. “But the big draw is that it’s haunted,” Ellis testified. “It’s even been on the Sci-fi Channel.”
She was correct in that assessment that business would bounce back after the pandemic and anticipates fast growth in the future. “A new hotel called Springhill Suites by Marriott at the Franklin Mint is being built at Kentucky Downs. It’s going to have 114 rooms. That will be huge for us. And that’s in addition to the 5,000-square-foot convention center being built.”
Ellis feels the city officials in Franklin have created an intelligent plan for growth. “People aren’t as tethered to their job locations anymore,” she said. “So we have people coming here from California, from Illinois, from all over because Franklin is so centrally located. You can be anywhere in a day — Cincinnati, Chicago, Florida, New York City — we’re an hour from the airport. Nashville is a huge draw but Franklin has an affordable cost of living and people like the small-town benefits.”
Simpson County Tourism online promotion is booming as well, and Ellis hired Megan Purazrang, a fellow-newspaper woman, to be assistant director. “Megan is handling all the social media now,” said Ellis. “And we have a new motto we want people to use: #visitfranklinky.”
In other words, don’t confuse Franklin, Ky. with that other one located to the south of Nashville. Not the same at all. “We’re Franklin, Ky.,” says the tourism director.
For her, the message has always been as clear as a bell: HASHTAG VISITFRANKLINKY.
