The Bowling Green Daily News announced Tuesday, June 21, that after 140 years of local ownership by the Gaines family of Bowling Green, an agreement has been reached to sell to Carpenter Newsmedia LLC, an affiliate of Boone Newspapers Inc., based in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The sale is expected to close on June 30, 2022. The sale includes the Daily News, along with the Country Peddler, Bowling Green Home and Lifestyles, South Central Kentucky Homes, and Auction Guide.

