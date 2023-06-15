Summer Feeding Program
The African American Heritage Center is once again a pickup location for the Summer Feeding Program that offers free lunches for Simpson County school students now through August 4. The free lunches can be picked up between 11:15 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. at 500 Jefferson Street.
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series
The 2023 Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Summer Nights Concert Series begins June 16 and continues on eight Friday nights through Aug. 18. The free concerts will be held on the Courthouse lawn bandstand between 7-9 p.m. The Brandon Harris Band opens this year’s concert series on June 16. The concert schedule is posted on the Franklin-Simpson Renaissance Facebook page.
Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
Movies in the Park at Community Park
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation will present Movies in the Park at Community Park beginning on Friday, June 9. The free movie for the entire family will be shown in the shelter — stage area beginning at about 8 p.m. Those attending can bring blankets and chairs to sit on. The Franklin-Simpson Band Boosters will be there with treats. The Rotary Club of Franklin is sponsoring the event. Other movies will be presented on July 7 and August 4. Contact Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation for more information.
JUNE 18
East Side Missionary Baptist Church Revival
Revival begins Sunday, June 18 at East Side Missionary Baptist Church at 7 p.m. each night. Elder Ronnie Delk will assist Pastor, Elder Danny Holland. The church is at 210 East Street in Franklin.
JUNE 20
Franklin Forward 2040 Public Meeting
A Franklin Forward 2040 public meeting during which a final draft of the land use plan is being put in Franklin’s new comprehensive plan will be held Tuesday, June 20 at the First United Methodist Church Christian Life Center beginning at 6 p.m. Contact Tammie Carey at City Hall for more information.
JUNE 24
Juneteenth
A Juneteenth celebration, sponsored by the Franklin-Simpson Human Rights Commission, will be held Saturday, June 24 at Lincoln Park from 2-9 p.m. Food, music, dancing, and games are planned. For more information call 270-776-4945 or 502-413-1835. Britannica says Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. It is also called Emancipation Day or Juneteenth Independence Day. The name “Juneteenth” references the date of the holiday, combining the words “June” and “nineteenth.” June 19 is the national Juneteenth holiday.
JULY 4
Annual Franklin-Simpson Independence Day Parade
The Annual Franklin-Simpson Independence Day Parade is scheduled for July 4 at 10 a.m. in downtown Franklin. Parade applications are available at Franklin-Simpson Tourism, Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation, Franklin City Hall, and Simpson County Courthouse. There is no fee to participate in the parade, but entries must submit an application. For more information, contact Franklin-Simpson Tourism at 270-586-3040.
