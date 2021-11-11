The Red Boiling Springs Junior High Lady Bulldogs fell on the road at Jackson County, 30-10, on Thursday night.
The Lady Bulldogs trailed 5-2 at the end of the first quarter, and 8-5 at halftime before the Lady Blue Devils stretched their lead in the second half.
Jackson County had a big third quarter and expanded its lead to 11 points at 21-10. The Lady Blue Devils continued to lengthen their lead in the final quarter, winning by 20 points.
Sidney Massengille led Red Boiling Springs with five points, while Zoe McDuffee had three points and Kianna Sampson added two points.
Jalynn Meadows of Jackson County led all scorers with 10 points.
