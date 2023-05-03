Meet our 82nd Annual Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival Grand Marshal and her “Berry Special Friends!”
2023 Grand Marshal
Valerie Suddarth
Valerie Suddarth is a 17-year-old Junior at Gallatin High School. She loves everything Portland, especially the Middle TN Strawberry Festival and our mascot, Patch. Valerie says she is our biggest super fan (and she is)! Valerie also loves animals and has gotten involved with FFA. She is so excited for this year’s festival & to be the Grand Marshal!
Portland High School Representative
Matthew Maynard
Matthew Maynard is a 19-year-old Senior at Portland High School. He always has a smile & positive attitude even despite the difficult events he has endured in his life. He lost his mother 19 months ago to Covid.
Portland East Middle School Representative
Christian Hargis
Christian is a 14-year-old 8th-grade student at PEMS. He loves animals, especially cats!
His favorite food is pizza, and he enjoys nature and exploring new places to visit.
He also likes roller coasters, playing video games, going to the beach & spending time with friends & family.
He most importantly loves going to church and loves Jesus. Christian has autism and likes to spread awareness about autism to help people understand it more.
Portland West Middle School Representative
Caiden Thurman
Caiden is a 14-year-old 8th-grade student at PWMS. He enjoys music, all things Mickey Mouse, and spaghetti. He is very affectionate and loves to interact with friends & family.
Portland Gateview Elementary School Representative
Madison Daughtry
Madison is a 10-year-old 4th-grade student at PGE. She enjoys singing, dancing, swimming, ice cream, and performing on the Franklin Tumbler Heroes Special Needs Cheer Team. She loves to smile, laugh & tell everyone she meets hello.
She also loves attending ribbon cuttings for the Portland Chamber of Commerce and helping hold the ribbon.
The 2023 Grand Marshal is sponsored by Create Reimagining Renewables. Join us for the 82nd Annual Middle TN Strawberry Festival Parade on Saturday, May 13th at 4 p.m. More information can be found at www.MiddleTNStrawberryFestival.com.
