After Hopkinsville mayor J.R. Knight announced during Tuesday’s city council meeting that the Bluegrass Splash Family Aquatic Center would be shutting down early this summer, Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation explained what would be happening in a press release.
According to the release, Bluegrass Splash shut down for the remainder of the season after Sunday, Aug. 6.
The local water park reopened for the 2023 season after a year of closure for repair and renovation and was originally scheduled to move to weekend-only hours, starting Sunday and going through Labor Day. City of Hopkinsville officials called for the closure as a result of an unexpectedly high water bill caused by a new leak.
The leak causing the current water consumption to exceed expectations started small and manageable, but has progressed to a larger concern, the release stated. It is not expected to be connected to the leak that necessitated the 2022 shutdown and will be addressed during the off-season. With only nine remaining operating days after Aug. 6 and the start of the school year, the early closure was determined to be the best solution for managing the water consumption concerns.
Bluegrass Splash is owned by the City of Hopkinsville, managed by the Parks and Recreation Department, and operated by Club & Leisure Partners. The three organizations collaborate with resources and manpower to make the local attraction function as smoothly as possible, and all three have agreed that closing the park after this Sunday will best set the park up for success for the 2024 season.
“We know that the community will be saddened by the early closure,” Parks and Recreation Superintendent Toby Hudson said, “but with school starting and the park already scheduled to reduce hours, closing early is the best decision to keep the water bill from further escalation and allow us to address the needed repairs.”
Season pass holders for 2023 will be granted a $10 discount on 2024 season passes as compensation for the nine lost days of access. Any day Passes purchased and unused for the 2023 season will be honored in the 2024 season. Birthday party and after-hours event rentals scheduled for after Aug. 6 will be refunded in full and contacted directly by Parks and Recreation. For further information on Bluegrass Splash and the early closure, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 270-887-4290.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.