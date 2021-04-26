The TVA Paradise Retiree Chapter recently gave a donation to area food banks in order to help feed Logan Countians that are in need.
Pat Cobb and Betty Woodlee, President and Vice President of the TVA Paradise Retiree Chapter presented Denise McDonald, Director of the Good Samaritan food pantry with a check to help provide food for families in need in the Russeville area. Also, Jerry Hargrove, member of the TVA Paradise Retirees Chapter presented Tammy Heltsley, Director of Open Hearts Open Hands food pantry with a check to help provide food for families in need in the Lewisburg area.
The money came from Bicentennial Volunteer Incorporated (BVI) which gave each of the 19 TVA Retiree Chapters $5,000 to be distributed to local food pantries to help during the pandemic.
Paradise retirees were very happy to provide money to Good Samaritan Food Pantry. Bicentennial Volunteer, Incorporated is a non-profit organization who provides contract and volunteer work for TVA retirees at various locations. BVI also coordinates FEMA workers as needed.
