Grief Support Group
A Hospice of Southern Kentucky grief support group meets in Franklin at the Goodnight Memorial Library on the second and fourth Tuesday morning of each month from 11 until 12 o’clock. The support group provides opportunities to meet other grieving people and share experiences and coping strategies. This is a free ongoing support group for adults. Call 270-746-9300 for more information.
MAY 4
Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County Spring Warehouse Sale
A Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County Spring Warehouse Sale will be held May 4 and 5 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day at 320 West Kentucky Avenue. Limited appliances, faucets, paint, tile, sinks/vanities, furniture, chairs, headboards, framed prints, light fixtures, doors and home goods/décor and other items are items offered for sale. Donations will be taken. Hours for the sale are subject to change. Another Spring Warehouse Sale is planned on June 1 and 2 at the same location and times. More information about the organization is on the Habitat for Humanity of Simpson County, Inc. Facebook page.
MAY 5
Lunchtime on the Lawn
Franklin-Simpson Renaissance presents Lunchtime on the Lawn Friday, May 5 on the courthouse lawn with live music from 11 a.m. to 1 pm.
MAY 8 through 31Rabies Clinic
In conjunction with be kind to animals week, the veterinarians a Crocker Animal Hospital and Simpson County Animal Hospital will be having their annual rabies clinic. The rabies clinic will be from May 8th through May 13th during regular office hours and the cost will be $11 per vet. According to Kentucky law, all dogs, cats, and ferrets (four months of age and older), shall be vaccinated against rabies. For additional information, please contact Crocker Animal Hospital at 270-586-9000 or Simpson County Animal Hospital at 270-586-4438.
MAY 10
Simpson County School’s Local Planning Committee Public Hearing
The Simpson County School’s Local Planning Committee will conduct a public hearing on May 10 at 5:30 p.m. at the Simpson County Schools Central Office Conference Room on South College Street. This forum and meeting is an informal gathering to encourage local participation through community suggestions relative to the future utilization of existing school facilities and the construction of new school facilities. This forum is the final opportunity for community suggestions or recommendations to be taken into consideration by the Local Planning Committee in the development of a proposed District Facility Plan for Simpson County Schools. A Simpson County Board of Education meeting will immediately follow the public hearing.
MAY 31
Franklin Movie
You are invited to a private screening of “Always A Winner,” a Dave Christiano film that was filmed at Kenny Perry’s Country Creek last summer. The premiere will be Monday, May 31 at 7:10 p.m. at Regal Bowling Green Stadium 12. All tickets will be sold in advance and must be purchased at https://christianfilms.com/products/always-a-winner-may-1st
