We are horrified to hear of children being abused. The culprits can be parents and relatives, neighbors, even community leaders and clergy. While the abuse suffered is often physical, mental and psychological, abuse can leave lasting scars as well.
In my pastoral ministry I have worked with adults who were abused as children by being brainwashed into believing violent images of the nature of God. They have heard that by their very birth they are depraved. Even a new born infant is destined for hell if not baptized. They learned that God watches every move they make and is ready to condemn them for every fault. God for them became the ultimate policeman, and not the friendly kind we so often meet. As children they didn’t experience healthy self-esteem.
And ironically, they were supposed to love this tyrannical God.
In adulthood, some who were abused with negative images of God realize that such a mean-spirited god has nothing to do with the God of love Jesus taught. Meanwhile, they have difficulty erasing these old tapes taught to them in childhood. Learning that they are beloved children of God is interrupted with negative images from childhood that tear down their self-esteem. Some dealing with this spiritual conflict yearn to love themselves so they can love and respect others.
You can’t truly love others until you have compassion for yourself.
Mental and spiritual child abuse by the religious community is regrettable. It can damage the health of adults when these negative tapes play again in their consciousness at unexpected moments. And learning to let go of these painful images of God takes prayer and practice. When negative thoughts arise, one needs to identify them — but not fight with them, and then let them go as gently as possible. It is only holding on to them that continuing damage can be done. Forgiveness for those who abused one’s spirit may take longer, but the desire to forgive can be turned over to God to accomplish. If your prayer to forgive only reminds you of the pain, let God do the praying for you to grant blessing rather than cursing. This approach takes time but can begin to free one to move forward in positive ways.
Life is a beautiful gift from God to be enjoyed. Our own violence shouldn’t be projected on to God and taught to our children.
God’s primary identity is Love, and the test of that love is abundant forgiveness.
