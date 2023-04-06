April 8, 15, 22, 29 — 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Teen Hangout — Russellville Branch
Bring your friends and hangout at the library. Small activities will be available.
April 10, 17, 24
Youth Craft Kit Russellville Branch
Stop by and pick up a Craft Kit! Sometimes they are seasonal, sometimes challenging, but always fun and when you want them! Available while supplies last.
Writing Workshop
April 6 — 5 p.m. Russellville Branch
The Writing Workshop presented by Julie Cox and Sherrie Pryor of Creative Possibilities continues the first full week of each month (Monday at the Auburn Branch, 6pm and Thursday at the Russellville Library, 5pm)! Writers (ages 16 and up) of all stages are invited to participate as we explore writing resources, focused writing time, publication information and sharing our writing with each other. Writers can bring their writing device of choice. We look forward to seeing you!
April 6 — 10:30 a.m.
Thursday Morning Book Club — Russellville Branch
Join us for the inaugural meeting of the Thursday Morning Book Club. Join us for thoughtful discussions and expanded reading horizons. Books for the first meeting are available for checkout at the front desk of the Russellville Library.
April 6, 13, 20, 27 — 12 p.m.
Crafts & Chats — Russellville Branch
Join us for a couple hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
April 6 — 4 p.m.
Friends of the Library Meeting
Meeting to plan for the Friends of the Library. For more information on becoming a member, visit loganlibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.
April 7 — 10 a.m.
Storytime: Easter — Russellville Branch
Here Comes Peter Cottontail! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
April 7 — 2 p.m.
After-school Storytime: Easter — Russellville Branch
Here Comes Peter Cottontail! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
April 7 — 6 p.m.
After Hours: Karaoke — Russellville Branch
Join us for an evening of singing and camaraderie! Doors open at 5:30. Light refreshments will be provided, please no outside food or drink.
April 10 — 5 p.m.
DIY Monday — Japanese Stab Binding — Russellville Branch
Join us for DIY Monday, crafts that you can make together. Katie will be teaching us the art of Japanese Stab Binding to bind a simple art book with your own custom cover!
April 12 — 10 a.m.
Auburn Storytime: Pops of Color — Auburn Branch
Rainbow Orange, Rainbow Red, Rainbow Shining Overhead, Rainbow Purple, Rainbow Blue, Rainbow Green, And Yellow Too. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
April 13 — 4 p.m.
Color Craze — Russellville Branch
Grab a coloring sheet and join us for an hour of coloring together.
April 14 — 10 a.m.
Little Panther Academy — Russellville Branch
Russellville Independent Schools and Logan County Public Library team up to host the Little Panther Academy. Open to ages birth to 5 years old not currently enrolled in a childcare/school setting in the Logan County and Russellville community. Families can learn right alongside their littles through music, movement, and crafts! A light snack and drink will be served to the families as well. The LPA is made possible through grants and community partnerships. Contact: Mindy Key or Michele McCloughan at RIS for further information at 270-726-3927.
April 14 — 2 p.m.
After-school Storytime: Pops of Color — Russellville Branch
Rainbow Orange, Rainbow Red, Rainbow Shining Overhead, Rainbow Purple, Rainbow Blue, Rainbow Green, And Yellow Too. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
April 14 — 6:30 p.m.
Past Finders: A Russellville Assassination — Russellville Branch
Suzi Burgher Payne presents on Lieutenant William C Burgher who was assassinated July 29, 1862 The Southern Kentucky PastFinders, which has been around at least since the early 1980s, originally devoted itself to Civil War and other kinds of historical relic hunting. Through the years, it evolved into an organization devoted to the love of history in the region. Because of the Covid Outbreak, the PastFinders ceased as an organization. The Logan County Public Library is reviving it for the purpose of continuing the tradition of exploring the reasons why “all roads lead through Logan County.”
April 15 — 10 a.m.
Board Game Day — Russellville Branch
A variety of board games will be available for families to stop by and play. “Borrow” a favorite game or try out a new one or bring your own! Everyone is welcome.
April 17 — 11 a.m.
Quilling Class -Russellville Branch
Another small twirled paper lesson! A great way to stretch your creativity. Tracy will provide basic examples and you can build from there.
April 17 — 5 p.m.
Board Meeting — Russellville Branch
Monthly board meeting. Open to the public.
April 19 — 10 a.m.
Auburn Storytime: Earth Day — Auburn Branch
Every Day is Earth Day: Invest In Our Planet. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
April 20 — 12 p.m.
Crafts & Chats — Russellville Branch
Join us for a couple of hours of conversation and support over whatever you are making. Bring your project and chat with us!
April 21 — 10 a.m.
Storytime: Earth Day — Russellville Branch
Every Day is Earth Day: Invest In Our Planet. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
April 21 — 2 p.m.
After-school Storytime: Earth Day — Russellville Branch
Every Day is Earth Day: Invest In Our Planet. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
April 25 — 6 p.m.
Book & Movie Discussion — Russellville Branch
What media have you enjoyed this month? Share it with us at the Logan County Speculative Fiction Society. Meetings the last Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m.
April 26 — 10 a.m.
Auburn Storytime: This Place is a ZOO! — Auburn Branch
Lions, Tigers, and Bears. Oh My! Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
April 26 — 3 p.m.
Members Only Book Sale Early Access — Russellville Branch
Get the first dibs on a room full of books the Friends have been collecting to sell! If you are not a Friends member, you can join at the sale; membership is $10 a year!
April 27-29
Friends of the Library Book Sale — Russellville Branch
Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Hardbacks & media items, $1.00; paperbacks, 50 cents Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Half Price Day Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Books are $1.00 a bag with bags provided; media items are limited to 10 per bag.
April 27 — 5:30 p.m.
Board Game Night — Russellville Branch
Try out this month’s game with us! A new one every month.
April 28 — 10 a.m.
Storytime: This Place is a ZOO! — Russellville Branch
Lions, Tigers, and Bears. Oh My! This will be held outside, bring a chair or beach towel. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
April 28 — 2 p.m.
After-school Storytime: This Place is a ZOO! — Russellville Branch
Lions, Tigers, and Bears. Oh My! This will be held outside, bring a chair or beach towel. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks, and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
April 29 — 5 p.m.
Library After Hours: Roy Kyle and the Hot Rod Cruisers — Historic Courthouse
Join us at the historic courthouse for an evening with the Hot Rod Cruisers! Oldies for everyone. Parking entrance on 3rd street. The concert will be in the second-story courtroom, please enter through the side door.
