COMMUNITY EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS
Night of Lights
Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation’s Night of Lights holiday light drive-through display at Community Park begins November 26 and 27 and continues Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays in December from six until nine o’clock each night.
There is no charge to drive through the park to see the lights. Donations are being accepted for future displays and nonperishable food items are being collected nightly for local food pantries. Go to the Franklin-Simpson Parks and Recreation Facebook page for information about the display.
Managing Grief and Loss Group Meets Twice a Month
Managing Grief and Loss Gathering is a meeting where those who are experiencing grief or any other significant loss can come together for comfort, support, and strength. Grief is a journey no one wants to take but everyone will at some point. If your Grief Journey has just started or if you have been on it for a while, this group exists to offer comfort, support, and strength. The group meets each second and fourth Thursday of the month from six until seven p.m. at the Cornerstone Building on West Kentucky Avenue in Franklin.
NOV. 25-27
Small Business Saturday
Small Business Saturday Weekend will be held from Nov. 25-27. For every $20 spent at participating merchants, customers will be entered into a drawing.NOV. 27
Church Appreciation Day
You are invited to our Annual Church Appreciation Day on Nov. 27th at Harristown Church of Christ, 400 Pelham St., Franklin. Sunday School begins at 10:30 a.m. Te worship service begins at 11:30 a.m. eal served after worship service around 12:30 p.m. Guest speaker is Brother Robert Gardenhire, Pulpit Minister at Schrader Lane Church of Christ in Nashville, Tenn.
DEC. 3
Small Town Christmas
Renaissance will host Small Town Christmas Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 pm. For more information, call 270-586-8482.
Christmas Parade
The Kiwanis Club will host the Franklin Christmas Parade Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 pm. Early bird registration discounts are given. For more information, email or call/text Stephanie Downey at 757-513-9545.
A Tuna Christmas
As part of their Retro Series, The F-S Arts Council will be presenting “A Tuna Christmas” on Dec. 9,10,11 at the Goodnight Auditorium in Franklin. In this hilarious sequel to Greater Tuna, it’s Christmas in the third-smallest town in Texas. Radio station OKKK news personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on various Yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the annual lawn-display contest. In other news, voracious Joe Bob Lipsey’s production of A Christmas Carol is jeopardized by unpaid electric bills. Many colorful Tuna denizens, some you will recognize from Greater Tuna and some appearing here for the first time, join in the holiday fun.
A Tuna Christmas is a total delight for all seasons, and even audiences who have not seen Greater Tuna will enjoy this laugh-filled evening. Tickets will go on sale soon so stay tuned!
DEC. 8
Goodnight House Christmas Open House
The offices of the Goodnight House invite you to a Christmas Open House on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Chamber office.
DEC. 9
Socks for Seniors
Advantage Resourcing in Franklin is collecting new socks for senior living facilities. Fuzzy socks, colorful socks, tube socks, socks with grips, orthopedic socks, etc.. are being accepted through Dec. 9. Socks can be dropped off at Advantage Resourcing at 1440 Nashville Road on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. They will be picked up Dec. 9 for distribution to senior living facilities. For more information call 270-598-9800.
JAN. 31
SHRM Certification
WKU Career & Workforce Development will once again offer a twelve-session SHRM Certification Test Prep Program in 2023 taught by live instructors at Knicely Conference Center that will also be available via Zoom. The program will begin on Jan. 31 and continue through April 25.
