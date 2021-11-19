While we have all been blessed by God many times over in life, all of us have seen trials and tribulations, that are just a part of living on this earth. Some of these trials are small, while some are huge, and require a great amount of faith in the Lord to see us through. In I Peter 1:6-7 we read, “ Though now for a little while, if need be, you have been grieved by many trials, that the genuineness of your faith, being much more precious than gold that perishes, though it is tested by fire, may be found to praise, honor, and glory at the revelation of Jesus Christ.”
I would classify this world wide medical crisis looming before us, with the sickness and death that comes with it, as a monumental test of our faith. So do we run and hide in fear, or do we trust in God and deal with it day by day, as we show the world our trust and faith in the Lord?
There is one thing we can be sure of, the people of Satan’s kingdom of darkness will continue to heap undeserved persecution on us simply because we are Christians. That is what Satan has always done and he will wax worse and worse, because he knows his time here is short. What should we do in times like these? I Peter 4:19 says, “Wherefore let them that suffer according to the will of God commit the keeping of our souls to him in well doing, as unto a faithful Creator.”
While visibly it is the corrupted world that causes all the sorrows and difficulties that befall us, never forget, behind it all is the devil. He is the prince of demons, the arch enemy of God and this has been the case ever since the Garden of Eden. He hates everything and everyone who seeks to serve God. He knows most of the world will follow him and his evil ways, so he must use every devise possible to entice God’s people to sin and curse God so that he may destroy their souls in hell as well. “Be sober, be vigilant because your adversary the devil as a roaring lion, walketh about seeking who he may destroy (I Peter 5:8). We must resist the devil and trust in God, for He has promised to sustain us in life if we lean on Him. With God we will be able to withstand the present storms and sorrows that may come against us in this life and when it is over, we will still be firmly anchored to the Rock, Jesus Christ.
