Veteran’s monument groundbreaking to be Nov. 11
The Russellville High School Alumni Association will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its Veteran’s Memorial Monument on Veteran’s Day, Thursday, Nov 11, at 1:30 p.m. in the gym of the Russellville High School. RHS Class of 1948 graduate, 98-year-old veteran, Jimmy Burgher will be the guest of honor with RHS Class of 1965 graduate, Major General Jerry Humble as the keynote speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.