Franklin Police say three men have now been indicted by the Simpson County grand jury in connection with alleged drug-induced deaths in 2021.
A press release issued on Jan. 26 says Jeremy Joseph Davenport, 32, and Wesley Nathaniel Peters, 30, both of Bowling Green, face charges of manslaughter — second degree, trafficking Fentanyl, and trafficking Heroin.
The press release says on Jan. 12, 2021, police were dispatched to an address on Portland Avenue where a man was found unresponsive and appeared to be suffering from an overdose. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The indictments in each man’s case say the charges stem from a Jan. 12, 2021 death allegedly involving drugs.
In November 2021, Franklin Police said the same charges had been placed against a Springfield, Tenn. man stemming from an alleged drug-induced death in April 2021.
Detectives with Franklin Police conducted the investigations that led to the indictments from a Simpson County grand jury.
An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not proof of guilt.
