SPORTS BLOCK
SWIMMING
The Cougars were in the water this past weekend for a tough mid-season meet. They competed at the Warren County Holiday Invite. The Cougars were led by freshman Aiden Dilliha scoring 27.5 points for the men, and Junior Sarah Gill scoring 27 points for the women. Every swimmer had at least one personal best time, with a total of 13 personal best times.
The girls dropped 4 seconds in the 200 Medley and completed the race in 2:33.29
The boys had a strong showing in the 200 Medley as well, completing the race in 2:22.28
Hailey Burgess- Personal best in the 50 Free with a time of 36.31
Madelyn Burgess- Personal best in the 50 Free with a time of 31.90
Aiden Dilliha- Personal best in the 50 free with a time of 26.11, and personal best in the 100 free with a time of 58.48
Colin Dilliha- Personal best in the 200 Free with a time of 2:35.6, and a personal best in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:22.16
Leah Dukes- Personal best in the 50 Free with a time of 32.24, and personal best time in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 1:25.14
Sarah Gill- Personal best in the 100 Free with a time of 1:02.80
Joseph Gloyd- Personal best time in the 50 Free with a time of 32.21, and personal best in the 100 free with a time of 1:14.81
Kayson Mann- Personal best time in the 200 Free with a time of 2:17.12, and 100 Breastroke with a time of 1:23.42
The Cougars will be back in the water tomorrow as they travel to Ohio county for a Dual meet.
The Cougars were back in the water this week against Ohio County. The team placed first in 11 out of the 18 individual events. The swimmers were relentless in their events. Many events were first for Logan County.
The girls team walked away beating Ohio County 60-53. Although the boys team won more events, the swimmers were overcome with numbers with a score of 103-46.
“We are proud of the way that our swimmers competed, showing respect to not only their teammates but also the opposing team as well,” said Howard. “We will be back in the water on Thursday in a Tri meet against BGHS and Franklin-Simpson,” said Coach Hindman.
BOYS & GIRLS BASKETBALL
Both Logan County basketball teams ventured to the land of another Panther, only this time it was in Tennessee against the Portland Panthers
The Lady Cougars were up first and it started out looking like it was going to be an easy night. That would not be the case as the Lady Panthers clawed their way back and made a game out of it. The Lady Cougars ended up a 43-41 winner.
The Cougars were up next and boy what a fight it was. The Cougars got down by double digits early but there was no quit in these young men. The almost perfect free throw shooting carried the Panthers to the eventual win, 53-46 over the Cougars. Marked improvement was obvious as the Cougars continue to thrive under Coach Frick.
“Congratulations to our athletes and our coaches! Thanks to all the many fans that support all of our teams as well as the huge sponsorship support they receive from our community,” said Howard.
CHEERLEADING
The Lady Cougars have been steadily improving and keep trying to catch up to the top powerhouse cheer squads in the state. They did that this past Saturday at George Rogers Clark High School in Winchester at the KHSAA State Cheerleading Championships. The Lady Cougars performed like they are one of the best in the state and earned 4th place in the All-Girls Medium Division. Their performance was almost flawless and the eight judges commented after their routine that they had marked improvement and will be a team to watch from now on.
“What a wonderful performance to watch and so proud of these girls and coaches,” said Howard.
1st Greenup County 95.20
2nd Pulaski County 94.00
3rd Somerset 90.80
4th Logan County 86.00
5th George Rogers Clark 84.50
