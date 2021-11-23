Tuesday, Nov. 23
Holidays Grief Seminar
Kirby Funeral Services will be hosting a Holidays Grief Seminar Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 6-8 p.m. This is a Christian-based series for anyone that needs it. There will be discussion and light refreshments as well.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
Community Thanksgiving Meal
There will be a Community Thanksgiving Meal at Crittenden Drive Church of Christ Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 5-6:45 p.m. with worship services at 7 p.m. All are welcome. There will be dine-in, delivery, and carry-out. For more information, call 270-726-6583.
Community Thanksgiving Dinner
The 3rd annual Russellville Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Wednesday, Nov. 24th from 5 p.m. until it is gone. The event is being sponsored by Humble Activities and will be held at the KP Hall, 428 East 5th Street, Russellville. There will be free food, drinks, and music to enjoy.
Senior Thanksgiving
The Auburn Senior Center will be handing out Thanksgiving meals curbside on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m. to Auburn seniors 55 plus at the senior center. First come first serve. This event is sponsored by Haley Auctions & Realty.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
Women in Business
Join us as the Women in Business of Logan County celebrate the Holiday Season with a Christmas Candy making event on Wednesday, Dec. 1. Price includes lunch, candy-making class, and free candy to take home. Enjoy the company of local businesswomen at beautiful Flint Ridge- The McCuddy Home. RSVP by Wednesday, Nov. 24th. Limited Tickets are available- register today! For more information, please call the Logan County Chamber of Commerce at 270-726-2206.
Friday, Saturday, Dec. 3-4
Live Nativity in Lewisburg
During this season of COVID, the Annual Live Nativity in Lewisburg will continue to be a “drive-through” Living Nativity for two nights, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 3 and 4 from 5-8 p.m. at McKinney Park. It will begin by turning on Stacker Street, going around McKinney Park, and exiting back onto Stacker. There will be a small “take out” meal available. Once again this is a different season, with a different look, but the same message of Jesus is what we want to be the main focus.
Friday, Dec. 3
Auburn Christmas Tree Lighting
Auburn’s Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Friday, Dec. 3 starting at 7 p.m. at Auburn City Hall. Come join us in starting the holiday season with prayer and Christmas carols and community fellowship.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Christmas Open House in Auburn
Auburn Merchants will be having a Christmas Open House Saturday, Dec. 4 in the town square. Numerous businesses will be participating and there will be several vendors on hand for eating.
Letters to Santa
Drop off your letters to Santa, 103 East Main Street, Auburn Saturday, Dec. 4. There will be candy and photo opportunities from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The event is being sponsored by Auburn Kentucky Tourism.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Schochoh Christmas Parade
Schochoh’s Christmas Parade will be held Sunday, Dec. 5th at 2 p.m. This year the parade committee will be honoring long-time parade announcer the late Mr. Bobby Blackford. Bobby’s wife, Carolyn will be Grand Marshal. Bobby dedicated many years to volunteering for this special event. Regretfully, there will be no BBQ served after the parade this year due to caution over COVID-19. If you need more information, contact Jennifer Moore.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
Russellville/Logan County Retired Teachers Association Meeting
The Russellville/Logan County Retired Teachers Association will have a luncheon meeting Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Crittenden Drive Church. Members are asked to bring a new unwrapped toy for Brother Joe’s Christmas Toy Drive. Please make reservations by calling Karen Millikin at 270-726-0065 or 270-726-9717 or email at rlcrta@gmail.com.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Auburn Christmas Parade
Do you ever reminisce about Christmas when you were younger? This year our parade is about an Old-Timey Christmas and we encourage everyone to enter a float that reminds you of that, whatever that vision is to you. We will be giving prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place for the best floats. Line up will begin at 1 p.m. We will be collecting items to donate to the senior center for Christmas baskets. Also, there will be cookies and cocoa at the fire department immediately after the parade. Stay and visit with Santa also and the first 175 kids will receive a goody bag with fruit and candy. We hope you bring all your family and friends out for this community event! We would like to thank the City of Auburn, Auburn Tourism, the Auburn Fire Department, New Friendship Baptist Church, and all our volunteers for making all this possible.
Tuesday, Dec. 14
Holidays Grief Seminar
Kirby Funeral Services will be hosting a Holidays Grief Seminar Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m. This is a Christian-based series for anyone that needs it. There will be discussion and light refreshments as well.
