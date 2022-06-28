Weather conditions on Friday, June 17th were unstable, and most know about the high winds that came through the area that morning. Weather Underground archived data shows that wind speeds peaked at 26 mph. In that kind of wind, countless trees toppled, blocking roads everywhere. One of those trees was a Pecan Tree once declared the tallest in the state by the Kentucky Historical Society. The tree stood in the yard of Sally Moody on 7th Street and appeared to have damaged three homes on Rhea Blvd.
