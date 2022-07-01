Saturday, July 2
Concert @ Carrico
Join us Saturday, July 2 at 6 p.m. for an unforgettable night of music, food, and fun for the whole family at Concert @ Carrico on the Russellville square. The evening will feature Raleigh Keegan. Food trucks including Mario’s Pizza, Townhousebbq, and Pucker Up Shake Ups will be there. An inflatable obstacle course and face painting by Creative Control Facepainting will be featured for the kiddos. T-shirts will be on sale. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy live music on the square in Russellville.
Auburn Cruise-In
The City of Auburn will host its annual Cruise-In on Saturday, July 2 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the city’s park. There will be door prizes and cash for entries. Free beans and cornbread for all entries and their families. Bring your lawn chairs and come check out the cars and motorcycles, and just relax and listen to the oldies by the creek. For more information, contact Kelly Bond at 270-772-3158.
2nd of July
Wildfoot Outdoor Resort is having a 2nd of July celebration Saturday, July 2 at 251 Whitescrver Road, Lewisburg. There will be a bounce house and water slide, a fireworks show, and a concert featuring Corey Farlow. There will be a food truck on site. Cost is $10 per person (if not camping at the resort).
Sunday, July 3
Children’s Bike Parade
There will be a children’s bike parade on the Elkton square on Sunday, July 1 at 4:30 p.m. Following, there will be a festival featuring The Bicho Brothers at 5 p.m. The B.R. Knuckles Insurance Firework show will be held at dark.
Monday, July 4
Kiddie Parade
The Bob and Joyce Guion Annual 4th of July Kiddie Parade will be held Monday, July 4th beginning at 9:30 a.m. on West 8th Street in Russellville near the SEEK museum. The parade begins at 10 a.m. All children are invited to decorate their bikes, trikes, wagons, etc., and join in this honored tradition celebrating our nation’s independence. Please no motorized vehicles. parent participation is encouraged. Refreshments will be served. This year’s sponsors for the event are the members of the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution.
Thunder Over Lewisburg
The 8th annual 4th of July Thunder Over Lewisburg will be held Monday, July 4th at the Lewisburg Park. Clacy White, pyrotechnician, and his crew will be shooting a beautiful display of fireworks. Come join this free event.
Friday, July 8
Blood Drive
Church Women United will be hosting a blood drive Friday, July 8 from 12-6 p.m. at the New Friendship Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Please call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter auburn19 to schedule an appointment or just drop by the church.
Summer & 7th Block Party
The public is invited to come out and enjoy the Summer & 7th Summer Block Party on Friday, July 8 at Rhea Stadium from 6:30-8:30 p.m. There will be food, snow cones, bouncy houses, music, and worship.
Saturday, July 9
Auburn Concert Series
Come join in the party on the Auburn square at 7 p.m. and enjoy the music of Tyrone Dunn & Kin-Foke. This is a free event.
LC FRYSC Science Camp
Please join us for a fun-filled three-day camp in July that will include robotics, cooking, and rockets. The camp will be held on Monday, July 25; Tuesday, July 26; and Wednesday, July 27, at the Logan County Extension Office from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. This camp will be for upcoming 4th thru 6th graders (last year’s 3-5th). What a great way to end your summer before school starts back. Please visit the Stevenson Elementary Family Resource Center Facebook page to register. This is for both Logan County and Russellville School students.
Saturday, July 16
WWII B-25 Barnstormers
The WW B-25 Barnstormers tour across Kentucky will be stopping at the Russellville Airport Saturday, July 16 at 10:30 a.m. They are looking for WWII veterans in the area who want to fly on this day for free. If you are interested, call Jeff Thoke at 502-645-5421 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.