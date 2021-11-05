Soon we will be accumulating new calendars for the year 2022. In fact, I have written a dental check-up appointment on one already.
Business establishments and charity organizations have their own calendar designs to promote their product or cause.
Before this annual distribution period is over, we will have received horizontal and vertical pocket calendars; desk calendars that stand alone; those with sticky backs to mount on the refrigerator and car dash; spiral-bound daily planners; and monthly pages stapled together.
This over-supply makes it handy to have calendars in several places, but that gets me in trouble also. I’ll fail to make an important notation in all of them, and likely as not, I will consult the very one with a blank date that should have been filled when I’m planning my day’s agenda. Conflicts!
No such problem years ago. We had one calendar and it was hung on the wall in a prominent spot for all to consult. It was large enough for the numbers to be seen from across the room and circles we drew around special dates got our attention.
At that time, it was more important to have a new calendar before January progressed very far than it was to receive the special mail-order catalog in time to order gifts for Christmas.
You see, the calendar included a lot more vital information for each date than just a number: Time the moon and sun rose and set; whether it was going to be a good, poor, or mediocre fishing day; the weather forecast; and the position that the astrological “signs” were in.
Planning the workday depended on a study and balancing of all these factors.
If you didn’t plant garden or crops “when the sign was right,” they would be a failure. If you dehorned the cattle when the sign was not right, they could bleed to death. If you attempted to wean babies or breed livestock when the sign that governed each of these was not right, the attempt would not succeed.
Those who studied the heavenly bodies in greater depth relied on the Old Farmer’s Almanac charts to help them interpret the signs. For the average fellow, the calendar’s more general summary was good enough to go by--plus glancing up at the sky and applying one’s own experience and common sense to the mix.
Of course, for those totally immersed in the technological age of today, scientific data presents itself on a variety of screens, small and large, on a minute-by-minute basis. If the right button is pushed or the right command is spoken, there is no need to have calendars and almanacs in hardcopy at all.
We also have the capacity of placing appointments inside those hand-held screens that will speak reminders to us, if we push the right buttons.
As for me, keep the printed calendars coming.
