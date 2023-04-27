Russellville will travel to Owensboro this weekend to play in the All A Classic state tournament. They are scheduled to play Livingston Central at 8:30 a.m.
The Lady Panthers have won four in a row going into tonight’s game against Bowling Green. On Tuesday, Russellville got a district win over Todd Central, 6-0.
Russellville’s baseball Panthers will host University Heights this evening at 6 p.m. The Panthers continue to show signs of improvement as they look for their third win of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.