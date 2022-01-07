Yesterday, my husband stopped at the store and got us a roast on his lunch hour. He came home and we had lunch together. That’s when we realized that we were missing the seasoning packet we use to do the roast. Oops! I was already dressed, and he didn’t have time, so I offered to go get it.
I ran to the store, had a little hard time finding it, but got to the register in just enough time to hear the lady in front of me checking out, talking to the cashier. The cashier had just told her that her husband passed away in November. My heart just sank. This girl looked like she may be 25. The lady said she was so sorry and how terrible that was. The cashier told her to have a good day and she left.
Well, I was up next, and it was obvious I had heard what she said. Part of me didn’t want to bring it up but I felt heavy in my spirit to continue to inquire. I then asked her if her husband passed away in November? She said yes, that he had stage 4 sclerosis. They were married only seven months to the day he died and had been together four years. She said, “God must have had other plans.”
I almost said I’ll be praying for you, but immediately it was like the Spirit took over, and then I asked if I could pray for her real quick? I held her wrist, asked her name, and prayed for her right there, by name, at the check-out. Y’all there was no one in line behind me and I never go to the store that time of day. It was so GOD! He put me in that very place and time to pray with that girl with NO INTERRUPTIONS. A divine appointment.
God showed me that He does provide ways for us to minister to others, all the time ... but are we watching for those moments? And when we feel it in our spirit to act, do we? Will we? God is so good. Please pray for this girl and so many others like her that have recently lost loved ones.
Prayer: Lord, teach us to be more aware of moments you’ve divinely appointed for us to “see” and encourage others in Your name. Amen
Karen C. Logan is a Christian Life Coach, Author, Speaker, CEO of Yes, You Can Girl! A Christian ministry for women.
